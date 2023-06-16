The Masculine Dilemma - Societal Expectations And Emotional Suppression

Men often suppress their emotions resulting in mental health issues.

What does it indeed mean to 'be a man'? The conventional response may represent dominance, physical strength, and emotional stoicism. We envision someone who is rock solid, never shedding a tear in front of others, and label them a 'real man.' Society puts immense pressure on men to perfectly fit this narrow definition of masculinity. When a person, regardless of gender, fails to meet societal expectations or express emotions, they may face shame and judgement. Pressuring them about their identity can sometimes result in excessive efforts to compensate, potentially leading to harmful or violent behavior. It's a vicious cycle that compels one to reconsider and redefine what it truly means to be a man in today's world.

Suppressing Emotions Results in Mental Health Issues

From a young age, boys are taught to hide their emotions, perpetuating the notion that vulnerability is a sign of weakness. Phrases such as 'Boys don't cry' and 'Man up' reinforce these false beliefs. Consequently, men learn to suppress feelings, leading to internal struggles and unhealthy coping mechanisms. This suppression creates a cycle of emotional distress, often resulting in mental health issues like depression.

Men who experience depression often refrain from sharing their feelings due to fear of being mocked or seen as less masculine. However, men must express their emotions to cope with their difficulties. We can encourage men to open up by vocalising their feelings to address this. We must acknowledge that expressing emotions and shedding tears is normal and healthy behaviour for everyone. Crying should not be linked to societal expectations based on gender roles.

Reshaping The Concept Of Masculinity

To reshape the concept of masculinity, we need to teach children that it is acceptable for boys to express and display their emotions. This approach will help boys grow into emotionally mature individuals and will undoubtedly positively impact their future lives. Exhibiting one's feelings should be entirely accepted, whether crying at significant events like weddings and funerals or communicating their sentiments when one experiences distress or difficulty at work.

We must establish safe spaces where men can freely share their feelings without facing stigma or judgement. Creating honest conversations about psychological well-being within relationships, families, and communities is essential. By challenging traditional masculine ideals, we can redefine what it means to be a man and encourage men to seek support when facing challenges. Increasing public knowledge about early signs, symptoms, and available resources empowers men to take proactive steps toward improving their mental wellness. Normalising therapy and counselling, integrating mental health discussions into routine healthcare check-ups, and sharing positive stories of male role models seeking help can contribute to prioritising overall health. Engaging in community endeavours that prioritise men's mental well-being, such as workshops, support groups, and awareness campaigns, plays an active role in dismantling societal taboos and nurturing a more positive culture that encourages emotional transparency.

It's Time To Address The 'Masculine Dilemma'

Together, let's address the 'masculine dilemma' and create a society where men feel safe to share their feelings. Promoting open communication, challenging stereotypes, and cultivating a culture that values emotional fulfillment are crucial. This is beneficial in alleviating the negative consequences of emotional suppression on men's mental health. It is time to break free from societal standards that hinder emotional expression and build a society that genuinely values the mental state of all its members.

The writer is Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform. She is a Specialist in Family Medicine and Adult psychological issues.

