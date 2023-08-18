Success Anxiety In Students? 5 Coping Strategies About Mental Health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
In our contemporary fast-paced and competitive society, numerous students face the challenges of success anxiety. While having ambition and the motivation to succeed can be advantageous, the excessive pressure and fear of failure can significantly impact one's mental well-being. In this article, Divya Khatter, Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, A Mental & Emotional Wellness Platform, will delve into success anxiety and its effects on students and present practical coping strategies and advice to promote and sustain good mental health.
Anxiety, self-doubt, and fear of failure could quickly become misery and pain. Success anxiety refers to the overwhelming fear of not meeting one's or others' expectations of success. It often stems from the pressure to excel academically, perform well in extracurricular activities, and secure a promising future.
Success anxiety can significantly impact students' mental health, leading to stress, burnout, depression, and physical health issues. The relentless pursuit of success without proper self-care and support can hinder personal growth and well-being. Recognizing the signs of success anxiety is crucial for taking proactive steps towards managing it.
While achievement is usually associated with solid self-esteem, this may not be true for those who fear success. This may be particularly true for people who experience imposter syndrome because they don't attribute their achievements to their skill, knowledge, or hard work.
Success anxiety is a common challenge faced by students striving for achievement. By understanding its impact and implementing coping strategies, students can better manage success anxiety and prioritize their mental health. It's necessary to remember that success is not defined solely by external accomplishments but also by personal growth, resilience, and overall well-being.
