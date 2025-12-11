Stress is a very common emotion that a lot of people experience in their lifetime. This can occur when you face problems such as those related to work, school, relationships and health. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains stress can be a normal coping response to solve problems, it can forge a healthy sense of responsibility. However, when the stress is prolonged, it can become chronic leading to worsening health problems.

To set the tone of the day, how you mentally or physically react early in the morning before getting out of bed is important. An expert suggests that one simple morning exercise positively impacts your mind and your overall well-being. Simply taking a deep breath and releasing it intentionally before getting out of your bed can make a huge difference.

Kick Start Your Day With Belly Breathing

Talking about the importance of breathing exercise, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraaexplains, "When you breathe in through the nose and allow the belly to rise into your hands, you activate the diaphragm in a structured manner. This is the most efficient way for the lungs to expand. The breath reaches deeper areas of the lungs and the nervous system begins to settle."

Benefits Of Breathing Exercise

Additionally, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar described how the technique can reduce stress. He said, "As the diaphragm moves, tension in the upper body reduces, and the mind gains clarity. This practice allows the breath to function intelligently. Every inhalation brings stability, and every exhalation helps the system release unnecessary load. Over time the breath becomes a anchor. It facilitates decision-making, enhances the emotional balance and makes inner resilience stronger."

With the constant practice, the body will become more stable, the mind will be clearer and the spirit will operate more calmly. The founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, added, "It is thus that breath changes you--not by exertion, but by the awareness abstinence. It provides you with the power to react to life rather than respond to it."

Even the National Institute of Health (NIH) packs up by stating, "Diaphragmatic breathing has an impact on the brain and cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems through the modulation of the autonomic nervous function."

Step-By-Step Guide To Perform Belly Breathing

Step 1: To perform belly breathing, you need to lie in bed with your knees bent or legs straight. Gently place your hands on your belly and breathe in through your nose, while ensuring to fill your belly up into your hands. Now, exhale through your nose and feel your belly release and deflate gradually. Repeat this pattern for a total of five deep breaths.

Step 2: Once the first step is done, you can move your hands to your ribcage. Try to spread your hand as much as you can, and fill it with as many of your ribs on your right side as possible while the left hand does the same on the left side. Now exhale and feel your lungs deflate. Repeat this pattern for a total of five deep breaths.