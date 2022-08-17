Spiderman Actor Tom Holland Quits Social Media, Calls It 'Detrimental' To His Mental Health

Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently called it quits with social media due to the increasing stress he was experiencing. Here's how social media can take a toll on your health too.

Yes, social media allows its users to connect with anyone and anything around the world instantly, but sometimes that information can be overwhelming. This is precisely what Spiderman actor Tom Holland feels! In his latest Instagram pose, the 26-year-old shared how social media consumption should be done in moderation and can get "overstimulating and overwhelming" at times. On Sunday, the Spiderman star uploaded a video in which he admitted to avoiding social media due to its effects on his mental health.

Tom Holland Opens Up About Side Effects Of Social Media

After Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, and Demi Lovato, 26-year-old Holland is the most recent young celebrity to talk about the negative impacts of social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

He wrote, "Hello and goodbye I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health. Please take the time to watch my video and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with it would be greatly appreciated. Love to you all, and let's get talking about mental health."

How Social Media Affects Your Mental Health?

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 45 per cent of teenagers spend most of their time online or using social media sites. Most of the time, people publish information in the expectation of receiving favourable feedback in order to increase self-esteem and experience a sense of belonging in their social circles.

There is anxiety that if someone doesn't use social media sites when everyone else is, they may miss laughs, connections, or invites. Missed opportunities like these can lead to anxiety and depression. When people find out they aren't included in an activity online, it might damage their emotions, feelings, and even their physical health. A 2018 British study found a link between social media use and sleep disruption, which is linked to sadness, memory loss, and subpar academic performance. Even more directly, using social media can have an impact on the physical health of the user.

How Can You Safeguard Your Mental Health?

Here are some guidelines you can adhere to promote a happy and stress-free existence:

Parents should keep an eye on their kid's social media usage

Establish appropriate guidelines for young people utilising social media

Explain to the students what is unacceptable in terms of rumours, bullying, loose talk, gossip, and reputation damage

Engage in frank and transparent dialogue regarding social media

Notice the signs and help your loved ones get out of their disturbed state

