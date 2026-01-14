Sleepless Nights, Shifting Moods: How Insomnia Quietly Damages Your Mental Health

Are you getting enough sleep? If not, then you need to read this article. According to Dr. (Miss) Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist- New York And London, insomnia can damage ones' mental health - Read on to know more.

Sleepless Nights, Shifting Moods: How Insomnia Quietly Damages Your Mental Health

Sleep is a vital activity in maintaining physical and mental health and emotional well-being. If there are cases where there is difficulty in falling asleep or a person cannot stay asleep regularly, it is then considered insomnia. Insomnia certainly makes a person tired but influences mood, cognitive skills of attention and memory, behaviour, and even mental health in a strong and mostly negative fashion.

In this article, Dr. (Miss) Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist- New York And London, explains the dangerous side effects of not sleeping enough at night.

Irritability: The Immediate Effect of Sleep Loss

One of the most immediate consequences of insomnia is irritability. Lack of sleep makes it harder for the brain to regulate emotions; hence, people easily become frustrated or overwhelmed with small problems. Tasks that usually feel manageable may be a burden, with frequent mood swings. Chronic sleep deprivation cuts down patience and raises emotional vulnerability over time.

Dangerous Effects of Not Getting Enough Sleep

Concentration and motivation are also affected by insomnia, further contributing to sadness or low self-esteem. When the brain does not get enough rest, it struggles with information processing and making decisions. This poor performance at school or work can surely increase stress and negative emotions. In some situations, continuous insomnia has been said to relate to anxiety and depression because the brain does not get the time to recover, which is actually needed for maintaining emotional balance.

Also, sleep loss disrupts the body's stress response system. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, are out of kilter, making a person feel tight or on edge. Thus, this creates a vicious cycle whereby stress leads to disturbed sleep, and poor sleep escalates stress along with low mood.

TRENDING NOW

How to Manage Insomnia and Protect Your Mood

Finally, insomnia affects the mood and emotional condition of an individual. It influences patience, emotional balance, concentration, and mental stability. Such sleep disturbances should be treated with meditation, therapy, routine healthy habits, stress management, and adequate sleep to maintain the mood in a positive direction.