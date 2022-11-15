Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Boyfriend Chops off Body Parts In 35 Pieces; Is Every Murderer a Psychopath?

The 28-year-old Aftab, who inhumanly killed his live-in girlfriend, first strangled her to death and then chopped up her body into 35 pieces and dumped the parts across Delhi.

In one of the horrific and disheartening incidents coming in from the national capital, a 26-year-old girl, named Shraddha Walker was mercilessly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala. The accused murderer has been taken into custody by the police and is kept under 24*7 watch.

The 28-year-old Aftab, who brutally killed his live-in girlfriend, first strangled her to death and then chopped up her body into 35 pieces and dumped the parts across Delhi. The details of the murder are so scary that the country is left in shock and many took to social media to protest against such a crime happening in the heart of the country.

'Chilling' Details of The Murder

Delhi police have stated that the murder of the young woman took place on the night of May 18, and it took them over six months to crack the horrific blind crime case. The accused was nabbed only this month when police led an investigation after Shraddha's father lodged a missing complaint about his daughter.

In the report, the Delhi police mentioned that both Aftab and Shraddha had come to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in the Chhatterpur Pahadi area. However, the two fought over relationship issues, which made Aftab commit the crime. During the investigation, Aftab confessed to the crime and said that they fought often as Shraddha was pressuring him for marriage.

Addressing the media about the horrific murder case, Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said, "The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressuring the man to marry her."

The DCP also said that the couple used to indulge in fighting very frequently and many times it used to get out of control. "In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her," said DCP Chouhan. "The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and an investigation is going on," Chouhan further added.

During their investigation, the accused also revealed that he bought a refrigerator and kept all the chopped-off body parts of his girlfriend in it. He then slowly started disposing of the body parts at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days. Aftab also said that he slept in the same room where he killed his girlfriend and used to see the face of the girl (which was kept in the fridge) every day.

Police officials have said that the accused will be kept in jail, and his case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense committed) at Mehrauli police station.

Who Is a Psychopath?

Is every killer a psychopath? This question may pop up in your mind while reading about the horrific Delhi murder case, which led to the death of a young lady mercilessly. According to the experts, the condition called psychopathy is linked to homicidal offenses. Apart from that, experts also say that the obtained associations are extremely high in magnitude. All these clearly suggest that murderers are highly likely to have psychopathic traits.

Do they love killing? Not always. If we take studies, it is proven that psychopaths only kill people when they see the benefits of it. Not every psychopath is a killer, and not every killer is a psychopath. However, the traits of a psychopath can have killing thoughts residing in them.

7 Signs of a Psychopath

Not all psychopaths are killers or murderers, but they can do harm to people around them when they feel unsafe. Therefore experts suggest tracking the symptoms of such an individual and remaining vigilant. Here are some of the common signs of a psychopath:

Socially conflicting behavior. In fringing or breaking laws and rights of others. Not having the ability to distinguish or understand what is wrong and what is right. Doesn't have any kind of remorse or empathy. Is a big-time liar. Very good at manipulating and hurting others. recurring problems with the law.

Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship

It is important for a couple to be in a healthy relationship, this not only helps them live a happy life but also ensures that they are safe, physically and mentally. A toxic relationship can not only make one of the partners feel superior to the other, but can also lead to incidences like suicide, or even murder. Take a look at the signs of a toxic relationship:

There is no support. Toxic communication includes a lot of verbal abuse, bad words, etc. Resentment Lying to each other or dishonesty Negative financial behavior Have no respect for each other Presence of physical abuses

Be alert, and stay safe. This is what one can follow in order to survive an environment that is full of negativities and remorseless people. Also, not everyone is bad, make sure to understand what is good and bad for you. A relationship should only be continued when you see yourself being happy in it.

