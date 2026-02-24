Ranchi Plane Crash: Victim's Father Breaks Down On Camera After Son's Tragic Death - 'Sold Farm For His Medical Exam Expenses'

Ranchi Plane Crash: "My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him," Vikas Kumar Gupta's father said while breaking down on camera.

Ranchi Plane Crash: Victim's Father Breaks Down On Camera After Son's Tragic Death - 'Sold Farm For His Medical Exam Expenses'

Ranchi Plane Crash Tragedy: An air ambulance scheduled to land in Delhi on Monday evening turned into a scene of heartbreak within minutes of takeoff. Shortly after taking off from the Birsa Mundra Airport in Ranchi, the Beechcraft C90 air ambulance met with a severe technical glitch - leading to a fatal crash.

As per reports, seven people on board the aircraft have died. Well, it's always like this - life is unpredictable. But this one broke the hearts of many when a helpless father was seen crying inconsolably on camera. His son, a doctor, was among the 7 victims of the fatal plane crash.

The charter plane was an air ambulance carrying a patient named Sanjay Kumar, 41 and a doctor named Vikas Kumar Gupta was among those accompanying him aboard the flight.

Ranchi Plane Crash: What We Know So Far?

Shortly after takeoff from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, a Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, headed to Delhi, lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. As of now, the release issued by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All seven people aboard the plane were killed, the doctor among them. His inconsolable father spoke to the media following the incident as he mourned the loss of his son. "My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him," Vikas Kumar Gupta's father told the media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

You may like to read

VIDEO | All seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district yesterday while en route from Ranchi to Delhi. Visuals from Sadar Hospital, Chatra show family members in grief. (Full video available on PTI pic.twitter.com/IDBofPb1dQ Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2026

The helpless father crying for his son, who lost his life to the fatal plane crash near Ranchi on Monday, not only highlights how deadly such accidents can turn for those who stay back - the family members, the close ones.

According to mental health experts, the victims of the fatal air crash suffer less compared to those who are left behind. From extreme pain to depression and anxiety, there's a lot that victims' families deal with.

The Silent Trauma Left Behind: The Psychological Impact of Sudden Loss

As discussed above, while aviation accidents claim lives in an instant, the emotional impact on families can last a lifetime. Mental health professionals explain that sudden, unexpected deaths often trigger intense grief reactions, including:

Shock and disbelief Guilt and unanswered questions Depression and anxiety Long-term trauma or complicated grief

The grieving process becomes even more difficult when the loss is abrupt and public, as in this case.

What needs to be done? Well, the answer varies from situation to situation and from cases to cases. In this case, the families should be allowed to mourn, they should be allowed to feel the pain in peace. Reminding them of how things went wrong may worsen the pain, instead mental health experts suggest that after such a sudden loss, one should only remember the good memories. Talking is also one of the best ways to deal with such painful situations.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.