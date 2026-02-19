Prince William Mental Health Update: Son Of UK Monarch Urges Men To Break Silence On Emotional Struggles

Prince William Mental Health Update: The heir emphazised that developing coping abilities throughout life is crucial becuase people will face various situations.

Prince William Mental Health Update: Prince William shares a rare personal battle with emotional distress because he wants men to talk more about their mental health problems and seek the right treatment. The royal family has always been tight-lipped about personal issues with the public, but over the years, there has been a noticeable shift.

Prince William Mental Health Update

In a recent guest appearance on BBC Radio 1 Life Hacks, Prince William, 43, described his emotional understanding development process, which he said takes much time to understand his present feelings and he wants people to check their emotions through self-evaluations which help them discover their emotional triggers and stress.

The Prince of Wales said, "Learn to love yourself and understand yourself. I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do and I feel like that's a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you're feeling like you do."

'We Need Male Role Models', Says Prince William

The future king underscores that people need emotional awareness to become successful in life. He stated that people should develop mental health communication skills by first learning to recognize their personal emotional states and their subsequent impacts on their actions. "Sometimes there is an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn't. I think that idea that a mental health crisis is temporary, you can have a strong mental health crisis moment, but it will pass," he continued. "Part of feeling comfortable talking about mental health is understanding it. And if you've got guys who have really gone about trying to really learn about what feelings are, why we feel like we do, what can we do about it? That's part of the conversation, too."

During his appearance at the live radio show, the hiers touched upon the importance of having "male role models" in one's life to discuss about mental health. He said, "We need more male role models out there, talking about it and normalizing it, so that it becomes second nature to all of us."

"Men can manage emotional struggles by fostering open talks with trusted peers and family, viewing vulnerability as strength. Prioritising exercise, balanced diet and sufficient sleep to build resilience, practicing mindfulness or journaling daily, and seeking professional help promptly starting with early intervention prevents crises. Social life is very important for men whether it revolves around sports or hobbies," Dr. Girishchandra B G, Medical Director and Senior Consultant, Maarga Mind Care, said. "Men should Normalize therapy as self-care, inspired by leaders like Prince William."

