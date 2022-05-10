Postpartum Mental Healthcare For New Mothers: An Aspect Often Ignored

It is high time that new mothers start to focus on their postpartum mental health as much as they focus on physical health.

Postpartum refers to the time after a mother gives birth to the child, when most women begin to feel sad and lonely after a few days of childbirth. This phase, known as the baby blues, is entirely normal and usually goes away post-delivery. However, if the baby blues stay for more than 2 weeks, you are likely suffering from postpartum depression.

Postpartum mental health care is essential for new mothers; however, it is an aspect that is often left ignored. As the need for taking care of women's mental health after delivery is not talked about enough, new mothers feel ashamed of having negative thoughts during this period. They suffer in silence by hiding their emotions from their partners, loved ones, and family, making their condition even worse. It is high time that new mothers start to focus on their postpartum mental health as much as they focus on physical health.

How can new mothers take care of their mental health postpartum?

Practice self-care and self-love

TRENDING NOW

Although it is easier said than done, new mothers should actively take the initiative to practise self-care by taking a break for some "me" time. Taking some time away from the baby to enjoy things that you are passionate about, such as reading, listening to music, or exercising, can lift your mood and help your body recover faster from giving birth. You should appreciate and compliment your body for giving birth to the little one. Reward it by pampering yourself and taking a massage to feel good.

Sleep well and eat healthily

It isn't easy to get a good night's sleep after having a baby because you have to feed the baby at night. With the lack of sleep, new mothers tend to feel moody. Loved ones and family should come forward and help share the burden of new mothers by taking care of the baby. Eating healthy food such as omega 3 fatty acids that will help you recover from giving birth and reduce anxiety and depression can also be beneficial.

You may like to read

Talk to someone who understands you

You should look for people who understand you and your pain. Try to be transparent with them about your struggles, and hopefully, they can help you overcome those challenges. Remember that the emotions you are feeling are normal. There is no need to hide them from everyone. Confiding in the people you trust can make you feel validated.

Be kind to yourself

Don't be so hard on yourself. Your body has gone through a lot and comparing yourself with the unrealistic beauty standard on social media can take a toll on your mental health. Take your time to accept and appreciate your new body and life.

What happens if you don't take care of your mental health?

If new mothers ignore their mental health, it may lead to more severe conditions such as postpartum depression. Postpartum depression will make them feel moody, irritated, frustrated, and overwhelmed. They will feel guilty for not focusing on the baby's needs, further worsening their depression. It is also believed that postpartum depression in mothers also impacts the newborn. The baby may experience behaviour problems, delay in language development, and feel agitated and irritated. Furthermore, the child may also have problems dealing with stress and adapting to social situations throughout their childhood.

Takeaways

Feeling strong emotions after having a baby is completely normal, but postpartum depression is not. If you are having a hard time dealing with these emotions, you must seek professional help.

The article is contributed by Dr Archana Dubey, Consultant - Gynecologist, Infertility and Laparoscopy, Motherhood Hospitals, Mechanic Nagar, Indore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES