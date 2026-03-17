Pathological Lying: What is the disorder that makes people lie constantly?

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Pathological lying is a behaviour where a person lies constantly without a clear reason or benefit. Here are the signs, causes, and psychological factors behind compulsive lying.

Pathological Lying: What is the disorder that makes people lie constantly?

It is not unusual for a person to lie on some occasions. Individuals can lie to prevent conflict or hurt the feelings of a person or to evade trouble. But once lying is habitual and regular, and no longer seems to need any pretext, then it can be an indication of Pathological Lying, a psychological behaviour pattern that is also called compulsive lying or mythomania.

Pathological lying is an inclination to use frequent and even elaborate lies, which are often not clearly justified or advantageous. Pathological liars can lie even when it would be a lesser of evils to tell the truth, unlike in normal lying, where an individual can get something in a real sense. These are the lies that may be minor exaggerations and others that may be fabricated.

What is pathological lying?

Pathological lying is deemed as a pattern in which behaviour by an individual involves a habit of lying during their day to day interaction. In most instances, the lies seem to be spontaneous, and they might even become routine in the long run. Others make dramatic or eye-catching narratives, whereas others lie about what would have been mundane to them.

It assumes that this can be developed as a result of some emotional or psychological reasons. In other instances, people might lie to get attention, to raise their self-esteem, to evade criticism or to overcome the feeling of insecurity. The trend becomes automatic and out of control with time.

Signs of a pathological liar

The National Institute of Health says, "Therefore, to merge the key elements of the previous definition with psychopathology criteria from classification systems, we suggest that PL should be defined as a persistent, pervasive, and often compulsive pattern of excessive lying behaviour that leads to clinically significant impairment of functioning in social, occupational, or other areas".

Although people lie at times, there are indications that can be used to determine pathological lying. These include:

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Also lies frequently, even concerning small or trivial things. Fictional tales, inaccurate, and reformed tales. Telling lies with no apparent egoistic benefit or gain. Problem with accepting truth even in the face of evidence. Production of narrative where they are the victims or heroes.

In other cases, the compulsive liars might start believing their lies to some extent and it will become difficult to draw the line between truth and lies.

The pathological lying is not completely understood as to its cause. Yet, psychologists assume that it can be related to some personality traits or mental disorders. Compulsive lying in some situations can be attributed to Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Antisocial Personality Disorder or even Borderline Personality Disorder. Habitual lying can also be developed under the influence of childhood experience, lack of self-esteem, or trauma as well as the wish to be liked. Insecure individuals may make some up stories to seem more successful, interesting, or significant.

Is it possible to treat pathological lying?

Even though pathological lying is not always easy to treat, it can be treated with the right assistance. Mental health practitioners usually prescribe therapy to help people to know the real cause of their behaviour. Such strategies as cognitive behavioural therapy CBTmay allow individuals to spot unhealthy behaviours and build more sincere communication patterns. Family members and friends' support can also contribute to accountability and emotional support. The identification of the problem is normally the first and most significant action towards change.

Overall, In the long run, pathological lying has the potential to ruin relationships, trust, and the credibility of the person. Psychological factors that promote compulsive lying would be understood to minimise the stigma and motivate people to seek professional assistance. Through awareness, treatment and encouragement, individuals affected with habitual lying can strive towards having healthier and more honest relationships.

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