Oversleeping As An Avoidance Coping Mechanism: Here’s everything you need to know

Is oversleeping a sign of emotional avoidance? Here's how excessive sleep can be a coping mechanism linked to stress, anxiety, and depression, plus warning signs and solutions.

When one oversleeps, it is normally treated as an indication of laziness or inability to manage time. Mental health experts say that sometimes too much sleep acts as a coping mechanism, an unconscious response to stress, emotional trauma or overwhelming burden. When you are sleeping much more than the average number of 7-9 hours, in the case of adult people, and more so when you are undergoing stressful periods in life, then your body is trying to tell you something.

What Is Avoidance Coping?

Avoidance coping is a mental mechanism in which people tend to cope with stress by shunning the issue rather than facing it. The American Psychological Association defines it as such that might comprise such actions as procrastination, social withdrawal, binge watching, emotional eating, and, lastly, oversleeping.

Rather than working through anxiety, grief, burnout, or fear, the mind opts to escape instead in the short term. Sleep is a secure environment in which responsibility, decision-making, and emotional unease are suspended.

Some Reasons Why People Sleep Excessively During Times Of Stress?

Avoidance-related oversleeping is hardly ever related to physical exhaustion. Most of the time, it is emotional exhaustion.

Here are common triggers:

Chronic stress Anxiety disorders Depression Burnout Pressure in academics or at work. Unresolved trauma

What Is Hypersomnia And It's Possible Reasons ?

The studies indicate that depression, especially, is related to hypersomnia excessive sleep. Hypersomnia is very different compared to insomnia as one sleeps long hours but still feels exhausted.The brain can consider sleep as protection when it is overwhelmed. It minimises stressful situations and desensitises emotions, at least in the short term.

Possible Emotional Avoidance Long sleeps are not always unhealthy. Avoiding work or socialisation by sleeping. Relieved that this is over, going back to bed. Constant sleepiness even after 910 hours of sleep. Perturbation or guilt upon waking up. Forgiving work, studies, relationships.

In case sleep is your defence mechanism, then this can be an indicator of internal psychological distress.

Sleepiness And Depression: The Mental Health Connection

Sleepiness is also linked to depression as a mood disorder. The World Health Organisation states that millions of people in the world have suffered depression and that the sleep patterns of individuals may change as a result. Anxiety can also be present together with oversleeping as the nervous system gets overstimulated. Sleep is then one form of shutdown to control the emotional overload.

Notably, avoidance coping offers temporary relief at the expense of increasing the stress in the long-term. Issues go unaddressed, more appointments are added, and more guilt sets in with a process of stress and further avoidance.

How To Break The Cycle?

In case you have thought that you are developing an avoidance behaviour due to oversleeping, the minor arranged changes will be beneficial:

Establish regular sleeping patterns. Strive to get 7-9 hours and get up at the same time every day. Identify the stressor Labelling the problem lowers the intensity of power. Active coping strategies should be exercised. Passive escape can be substituted by journaling, therapy, physical activity, or mindfulness.

In the case of persistent symptoms that are combined with low mood, you should seek a profesional help. In case excessive sleep extends longer than two weeks, affects everyday activities or is accompanied by depression, despair, or other symptoms, professional analysis is important.

Overall, Depression, sleep disorders, thyroid imbalance or chronic fatigue syndrome are some of the conditions that may need treatment. Oversleeping is not necessarily anything to be ashamed of, and in some cases, it is a nonverbal State of emotional shock. The first thing to do to regain balance and psychological health is to understand the concept of healthy rest and avoidance coping.

