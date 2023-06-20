Expert-Approved Tips To Prevent Memory Loss

A balanced lifestyle can go a long way in improving your memory.

The nutritionist has explained that it is important to add antioxidants to one's daily diet.

Poor memory is a cause for concern for several hundreds of people across the world. While there may be many reasons for a failing memory some even could be traced back to a serious health condition a balanced lifestyle can go a long way in improving your memory, as per nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. In her latest Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee has suggested a holistic diet approach to preventing memory loss. In a note, she said, "Increasing your antioxidant intake both in natural and supplemental form can go a long way in improving your memory." The nutritionist has explained that it is important to add antioxidants to one's daily diet.

In her post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee wrote, "You need to take antioxidants," and added, "Fruits like amla, berries, dark coloured grapes, pomegranate, jamun, citrus fruits, melons, are rich in various antioxidants." Speaking of nuts, she said, "Nuts like almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, etc are also good sources of Vitamin E which is a potent antioxidant." About vegetables rich in antioxidants, she said, "Green leafy vegetables, capsicum, tomatoes, beetroot, alfa-alfa sprouts, and broccoli are some of the vegetables with excellent antioxidant content."

In a separate post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has explained ways to reduce sugar cravings. Her suggestions are of great significance, given that diabetes is one of the most common diseases across the globe. In her post, she first offered a "best tip." "Make sure you eat some protein (egg whites, soya granules, chicken, fish, dals, paneer etc.) with every meal. It helps reduce sugar cravings," she wrote.

The nutritionist suggested including the following additions to one's diet to reduce sugar cravings.

Frozen fruit: "Freeze bite-size watermelon cubes and snack on them when you have your sugar attack. You can also eat fruits like apples, grapes, papaya & chikoo. Remember to eat (chew) them slowly if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth," Anjali Mukerjee said. "When the sugar craving is very strong, eat dry fruits like anjeer, dates, black currants etc," she suggested and added, "Taking chromium supplements may help to reduce sugar cravings."

Other than the diet, Anjali Mukerjee explained the importance of physical exercise. She wrote, "Get moving. Embark on some form of activity that can be either a regimented routine or something fun like dancing, walking the dog etc. Feel good hormones similar to the ones released after sugar consumption are released after exercise. Thus, the urge to have something sweet can be managed well."

Before you make any major changes to the diet, always consult an expert.

