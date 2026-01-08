Neha Dhupia Reveals Struggles With Anxiety When Out Of Work,Reflects On Akshaye Khanna’s Career Path

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Actor and former Miss India, Neha Dhupia, has opened up on the emotional burden of not knowing in the entertainment industry, she has openly revealed that when she is not working, she is usually crying and nervous. Recently, in an interview, Neha opened up on how even the most successful actors find it difficult to handle self-doubt when their projects run dry, but pointed out that success in Bollywood doesn't come easily and early in someone's hands.
Neha Dhupia has resonated with many people, particularly when the issue of mental health in Bollywood is getting serious. Although the general understanding of the topic is connected with glamour and fame, actors have to struggle with instability, rejection, and waiting long enough, which may severely affect their emotional state of emotions. Neha admitted the fact that anxiety is provoked in both those who have worked within the industry and are constantly unsure of the next employment.
Neha said that when work is not there, then anxiety may creep in without any prior notice. She said,"It makes me cry, it makes me nervous," and the silence between projects may seem to be overwhelming. She stated that during these times, actors usually start comparing their paths with those of other people, and they compare them not fairly at times. Considering this she mentioned actor Akshaye Khanna and his career path.
The actor had made it clear that her comparison was not based on jealousy but introspection. The selective choices and good comebacks of Akshaye Khanna helped her think of how a career develops differently for people. Then you have the path of Akshaye Khanna, she said, and "you can always think that going off the radar does not imply one has failed, it can also imply that you are redefining yourself"
Overall, this confession by Neha Dhupia acts as an eye-opener for many, as beyond the glamour, there is a lot that is hidden. With a change in how celebrities speak about their mental health openly, these remarks by prominent personalities are an important tool to prompt empathy and understanding not only in the industry and the business community but across the board.
