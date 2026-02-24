Natural Techniques That Can Help Manage Exam Anxiety

Natural techniques like deep breathing, meditation, proper sleep, light exercise and positive self-talk can help reduce exam anxiety and improve focus.

Anxiety is a psychological condition an individual experiences distress. Exam anxiety is most commonly experienced by students as a reflex for testing circumstances. Eustress causes the student motivation and focus during exams, but distress causes frightfulness into endless loop and student may feel that the capacity to overcome circumstance is lost over time. Exam anxiety decreases academic performance, lowers self-esteem and impair recollecting power. It also effect the physiological clock in turn hampering the sleep, food intake, causing nausea, fatigue, uneasiness, sweating and effects mental health. Female students also evidence more stress compared to male students. due to hormonal and emotional abundance.

Exam anxiety and academic achievement are known as emotional states accompanied by stress, fear, and anxiety that affect individuals at various stages of their lives, particularly in connection with assessment processes, testing, and exams. This anxiety manifests in numerous signs that reflect the examinee's nervousness.

The danger of exam anxiety in academic achievement lies in its advanced stages; while the initial impact of stress and anxiety can serve as a motivator to exert more effort to pass exams and succeed, its negative effects start to emerge as anxiety amplifies to unnatural levels, preventing students from achieving tranquility and calmness before, during, or after an exam.

Over coming this exam anxiety is been an important task to enhance academic results, boost self-confidence, mental and physical well-being. Antianxiety drugs have the potential to produce effect on cerebral functions, commonly oversedation. Dependence on antianxiety drugs is well known, recent studies show higher dependence on benzodiazepines. (3) Looking at the consequences of external and unnatural approach towards the solution, natural way to over come this problem comes in light. Natural unharmed methods that can give good results and been scientifically proven are discussed below:

1. Relaxation techniques: Relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation (PMR), Active relaxation techniques that relaxes muscles through active contraction of muscles. Studies shows effective results in reducing stress. Shavasana was observed to bring enhanced decrease in stress levels. CM (cyclic meditation) combines 'stimulating' and 'calming' practices. Such yoga practice is described in the Mandukya Karika, a text associated the Mandukya Upanishad, which suggests that such a combination is helpful in attaining mental equilibrium. Yogic relaxation technique is an effective alternative method for reducing anxiety among patients. It can be used as an alternative to other pharmacological measures for reducing anxiety in these patients.

2. Pranayama and breathing technique: Breathe retraining is a widely used technique in anxiety and stress. Slow and deep breathing from the diaphragm is commonly used technique in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), deeper and slower breathing allows balancing of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels giving credible explanation for treating anxiety symptoms. Nadisodhana pranayama and breath awareness is effective mind-body practices to reduce state anxiety in patients suffering from anxiety disorder immediately after the practice.

3. Aromatherapy: Aromatherapy is a type of complementary medicine in which the volatile oil of plants is used to promote the level of physical, spiritual, and physiological health. A large number of plants have been found useful for aromatherapy, including tea oil, chamomile, lemon balm, and rose oil. Scent of rose water was used to study the effects of aromatherapy on anxiety in hemodialysis patients. The results showed that the levels of trait and state anxiety in hemodialysis patients after the intervention were reduced significantly.( Alpinia calcarata Rosc rhizome essential oil, composed largely of1,8-cineole (42%), endo-fenchyl acetate (15%),camphene (8%), -pinene (7%), -terpineol (5%),and camphor (5%), also showed myorelaxant effects and neuro relaxant effect.

4. Hot foot immersion: Foot bath makes the body warm starting with the feet, controls the blood circulations and autonomic nervous systems. effects on stress and fatigue of senior students preparing for college entrance examination by foot bath with the aroma essential oil and the fermentation extracts showing effective results in lowering stress.

5. Acupuncture: Acupuncture is a medical treatment modality that has been applied to health care I different dimensions including physical, mental, and spiritual. Study aimed to investigate the effect of acupuncture on blood pressure, salivary cortisol level in mild stress in university students. After a 30 minutes acupuncture on ST36 acupoint results showed significant decrease in blood pressure and HRV.

6. Boosting student's confidence: Boosting student's self-confidence and clarifying the true purpose of an exam and helps in treating exam anxiety and improving academic achievement. It's very essential to make students understand that the goal of an exam is learning itself retaining and understanding information, not merely achieving perfect or ideal scores. This approach can effectively reduce the burden and psychological pressure, in addition to highlighting an important point: their grade in an exam does not determine their level of intelligence or serve as a measure of comparison between them and their peers.

Natural approach to over come anxiety has proven good results without major side effects or complications. Unlike short term symptomatic relief, natural method address the root cause and give long term benefits. Hence forth the application of yogic and naturopathic interventions give easier and scientific methods for students to relieve anxiety and over come exam fear.

Minimizing the significance of exams is one approach to treating exam anxiety and improving academic performance. Unfortunately, parents often contribute to this anxiety by placing high expectations on students and making them feel as though their performance and achievements in exams are the cause of their parents' happiness or unhappiness. This can significantly increase the psychological burden on the student, as it places the responsibility for their parents' emotions on them, thereby increasing their anxiety about exams.

Exam anxiety and academic achievement in adults are considered normal when within natural degrees that motivate diligence and hard work. However, its danger lies in exceeding these normal levels and turning into a psychologically and physically harmful nervous condition. In such cases, it is imperative to address it immediately to treat it and eliminate its negative effects.