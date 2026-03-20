Manish Malhotra mother passes away at 94: Fashion Designer remembers herb as his 'guiding light'

Manish Malhotra Mother Death News: Manish Malhotra has often spoken about the deep bond he shared with his mother, crediting her as a strong influence in shaping both his personal life and his distinguished career in the fashion and film industries.

Manish Malhotra mother passes away

Manish Malhotra Mother's Death: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is mourning the loss of his mother, Garima Malhotra, who died today, March 19. She was 94. Her last rites will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. More details are awaited.

Over the years, Manish frequently expressed his affection and gratitude for his mother on social media. Last year, he hosted a birthday bash for his mother at his residence. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, he wrote, "Happy birthday, mommy dearest ..."

In one of his earlier Mother's Day posts, he had described her as his "strength, inspiration and companion," while also recalling how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.

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