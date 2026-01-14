Malaika Arora Opens Up About Life After Arjun Kapoor Breakup: How Unhealthy Separations Can Trigger Anger And Affect Mental Health

Bollywood celebrity Mallika Arora recently spoke candidly about her emotional journey, following her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, showcasing how naturally get affected by anger and hurt that comes with a lot of experience after a long-term relationship ends. On The Namrata Zakaria Show, she said that anger and hurt exist at a particular phase of time in your life. And that it's human to feel upset and disappointed after separation. Her statement reflects her personal healing path, but also offers a broader window into how an unhealthy or emotionally intense break up can affect someone's mental health and emotional strength with time.

Malaika Arora's Post Breakup Journey

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were one of Bollywood's most famous couples, dating in public from 2018 until their split in 2024. During her recent conversation, Malaika Arora explained that feeling of anger and disappointment were part of the natural emotional following the end of a long-term relationship. She even told that such emotions are very common in humans, and can easily fade away with passing time and heal gradually. Her openness about the emotional phase, she went through and shared light on something that a lot of people experience yet rarely shared publicly the rule coaster of emotion that follows the end of a relationship.

Why Breakup Can Led To Anger

Breakups, even if they are mutual can lead to emotional instability in a person. Anger of arises when expectations are unmet or when attachment to the other person remains strong. According to the psychologist, emotional attachment can cause the neural pathways connected to reward and attachment in the brain, making separation feels like a loss or threat. It's really important to understand the emotional reaction as Constant anger and rumination can affect persons mental health, if not proceeded constructively. Sticking to negative things like resentment, or bitterness can increase stress hormones, and extend the emotional recovery period, prolonging distress, and affecting daily functioning.

Breakup Affects On Mental Health

Breakups are emotionally painful or charged, it can put pressure on mental health beyond transient sadness. Research on emotional stress has found that intense breakup can even led to sleep, destruction, weak, immune system, and extreme anxiety or depressive symptoms in some individuals. People who face constant anger can also find it difficult to form new attachments or regain emotional balance. Without a proper support like socialising, mindfulness or professional help, these emotions can slowly affect self-confidence, outlook on relationship and overall health.

What makes Malaika Arora stand out different is how she addressed her situation to everyone out there. Even after being a public figure, the emotion can trigger anyone, she described anger, acceptance, and slow healing as a process from which a lot of people go through after losing a long-term relationship with their partner, her acknowledgement that time plays a very important role in healing reinforces a key message from mental health, experts: emotional recovery is not difficult, but with awareness and proper strategies, you can easily manage it. Malaika's reflections serve not only as an intimate look into her personal life, but also as a reminder that breakups, especially those tied to a deep emotional bond, can impact mental health.