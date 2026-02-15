Maha Shivaratri 2026: 10 Most Powerful Shiva Shlokas You Can Chant On Maha Shivaratri For Peace And Happiness

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Maha Shivaratri 2026: Lord Shiva is the most powerful deities in Hinduism. He is the creator of the universe and the destructor of the evil. Today, on 15th February, 2026, as we celebrate Maha Shivratri, the day when we honour Devo ke Dev Mahadev - the Lord Shiva - Maha Shivratri, let's look at the top 10 most powerful Shiva Shlokas that can help you achieve ultimate peace and happiness.
For those who are struggling to focus, feel happy and mentally strong, your wait is probably over. On Maha Shivratri, chant these 10 powerful Lord Shiva Shlokas to help you mind-body-and-soul connect and serve you peace of mind.
Benefit: Chanting Om Namah Shivaya for 108 times can help release fear, negativities and stress from your soul - leaving you feeling peaceful and happy.
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam || Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat
Benefits: Chanting this mantra on the night of Maharashtra Shivratri will help reduce fear and anxiety.
Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe || Mahadevaya Dheemahi || Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat
Benefits: Chanting this Shloka on the night of Maharashtra Shivratri can help invite purity and reduce negativity - this inducing clarity and positive thinking.
Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya
Benefits: If you are dealing with stress and emotional imbalances, then chanting this Lord Shiva Shlokas can help you deal with your problem.
Om Shanti Shanti Shanti
Benefits: Are you dealing with mental imbalance and restlessness? Then this Shloka can help you calm your inner mind and soul, relax your body and promote balanced mental sanity.
Vande Shambhum Umapatim Suragurum || Vande Jagatkaranam || Vande || Pannagabhushanam Mrigadharam || Vande Pashunam Patim
Benefits: Chant this Shloka for emotional stability and calm your mind naturally.
Brahma Murari Surarchita Linga || Nirmala Bhashita Shobhita Lingam || Janmaja Dukha Vinashaka Linga || Tat Pranamami Sadashiva Lingam
Benefits: Chanting this Shloka tonight will help promote happiness, mental sanity and remove all the toxins from your mind-body-and-soul.
Tridalam Trigunakaram Trinetram Cha Trayayudham || Trijanma Papa Samharam Eka Bilvam Shivarpanam
Benefits: This Shloka can help induce positivity in your life. It is one of the sources towards spiritual joy.
Om Namo Bhagavate Dakshinamurtaye || Mahyam Medham Prayaccha Swaha
Benefits: Are you suffering from restlessness and lack of concentration? Try to chant this Shloka tonight to help you build your concentration and keep your soul calm and composed.
Karacharana Kritam Vaa || Kaya Jam Karmajam Vaa || Shravana Nayana Jam Vaa || Manasam Va Aparadham || Vihitam Avihitam Vaa || Sarvam Etat Kshamasva || Jaya Jaya Karunabdhe || Shri Mahadeva Shambho
Benefits: Chanting this Shloka can help ease your inner tension, mental blockage and release trapped guilt. This Shloka can also help feel easy with your mental burden.
Happy Maha Shivratri, Har Har Mahadev!
Disclaimer: Never take signs of degrading mental health casually. If you constantly feel low mentally, make sure to visit an expert and get help as early as possible. The above-mentioned Lord Shiva Shlokas can definitely help in relaxing your mind, but don't take them as medical advices. Chronic mental health issues require proper attention.
