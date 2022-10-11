Let’s Talk About Suicide: Warning Signs That Someone May Be Having Suicidal Thoughts

Thousands of people die from suicide every year. Depression is a risk factor for Suicide. WHO shares tips on how to deal with suicidal thoughts.

Mental health and well-being should be made a global priority, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it marked the World Mental Health Day 2022 on October 10. According to the UN health agency, nearly one billion people live with a mental health disorder. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on people's mental health, leading to a significant increase in mental disorders worldwide. The prevalence of depression and anxiety, two most common mental health conditions, reportedly increased by more than 25 per cent in the first year of the pandemic alone. Mental disorders, in particular, depression, have been linked to suicide, which claims thousands of people every year.

According to WHO, most suicide cases (nearly 80 per cent) occur in low- and middle-income countries. On World Mental Health Day, the organization ran a campaign with the hashtag "#LetsTalk" on Twitter to make people aware about depression and the warning signs of suicide. So, let's talk about how to deal with those negative thoughts.

Depression is not a sign of weakness

First of all, the World Health wants people to know that depression is an illness and not a sign of weakness. It says, "Depression can happen to anyone, and it can be treated."

Talking to someone you trust about how you feel would help too. A few other things that can help your cope with depression:

Always stay connected with family members and friends

Make sure you eat and sleep at regular time

Learn to focus on the positive, rather than the negative

Keep doing activities that you enjoy.

If you think someone you know has depression, just talking to them can be of great help to them. Offer your support and be patient with them. You can help them with everyday activities and encourage them to seek professional help.

How to deal with suicidal thoughts

WHO says, "Suicidal thoughts and behaviours are signs of severe emotional distress - not weakness. Many people think about suicide at some point in their lives. It is possible to get better."

How do you know that someone may be thinking about suicide? The WHO wants you to look for the warning signs such as:

Severe mood changes

Social withdrawal

Expressing thoughts or plans about ending their life

Saying goodbye to close family and friends

Saying things like: "No-one will miss me when I'm gone."

Giving away valued possessions

If you think that someone you know may be considering suicide, talk to them, listen with open mind and offer your support. Asking someone if they are thinking about suicide may actually help reduce their anxiety, the agency noted.

Additionally, you need to check in with them regularly, remove access to all means of self-harm while encouraging them to seek professional help.

If someone is in immediate danger, contact the emergency services, but don't leave them alone.

If you're having suicidal thoughts, remember, you're not alone. Many people experienced it and have fought it successfully. So, it's OK to talk about suicide and reach out help.

Share how you feel to someone you trust, a family member, friend or a health worker, counselor or social worker. You may also consider joining a support group.