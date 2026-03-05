Kareena Kapoor on 'I have no space for negative people': How draining people can harm your mental well-being

Recently, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a strong message regarding the need to take care of the mental health. When discussing the need to be positive in life, she claimed that she has no room for negative individuals in her life. Her quote is a sign of an increasing consciousness of the fact that the individuals who surround us can have a direct impact on our mental health.

In the modern world, where people are always in a hurry, it is already difficult to be emotionally balanced. The psychological well being of people can be affected greatly when they are in the constant company of people who criticise them, complain, or drain their energies.

How can some energies drain your mind?

It is emotionally draining to be in the presence of people who are negative. Such individuals usually dwell on issues, propagate pessimism or criticisms all the time. In the long run, these interactions may affect your attitude towards yourself and the surrounding world.

According to the explanations of psychologists, human emotions are very contagious. When you spend much time with a person who is always negative, you may begin to pick up those attitudes. This may result in stress, anxiety, and even a loss of self confidence.

As it can be exemplified, when a colleague constantly complains or rejects your ideas, it could gradually decrease your levels of motivation and enthusiasm. On the same note, social interactions can be emotionally exhausting by having friends who continuously judge or criticize.

The Impact on mental health

It may be disastrous to mental well-being when one is constantly subjected to negativity. The studies indicate that emotional stress, in the long-term, may have an impact on mood, productivity, and well-being in general.

Some common effects include:

Higher levels of stress because of continuous emotional stress. Poor self-esteem due to criticism or judgment. Emotional fatigue caused by being in contact with negativity on a regular basis. Toxic interactions that cause anxiety and change in mood.

In the long run, such an environment may develop a circle with a person starting to experience mental exhaustion and overload.

The value of establishing boundaries

The point of view offered by Kareena Kapoor is a valuable point to learn. The boundaries must be set in order to be mentally healthy. Not every emotional space is to protect yourself by simply cutting people off, but rather be very conscious of the amount of negativity that you take into your life.

Some of the healthy boundaries may involve:

Restrict the amount of time you spend with individuals who deplete you constantly. Not wasting time in discussing issues of constant complaint. Telling them how you need respect and a positive relation. Boundaries can be used to establish a better healthier atmosphere where you feel emotionally nurtured instead of feeling overwhelmed.

Be around people of positive influences

Positive relationships can also make people emotionally more resilient, as well as negativity can. Socialising with positive friends, uplifting colleagues, and learning family members are also likely to make one feel better and more confident.

Positive people tend to:

Give support in times of trouble. When you have a success, rejoice. Give positive feedback and not criticism. Establish a feeling of emotional security. Such interactions help to enhance a better mental state and a healthier perspective of life. At the workplace, protecting your emotional health.

It is true that self-care is not necessarily concerned with physical practice, such as exercise and sleep, but also pertains to selecting the appropriate social atmosphere. One of the ways to achieve that kind of happiness is to be careful with whom you spend your time.

Overall, the message by Kareena Kapoor is one of those reminders that your mental space is one of the ways to keep your self-respect. You just have to focus on what makes your life more healthy and balanced by disassociating with negativity and choosing positive relationships first.

