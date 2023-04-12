Job Loss And Mental Health: Here's How To Cope If You've Recently Been Laid Off

Dr. Madhura Samudra tells you how deal with a sudden job loss.

Getting fired can be an overwhelming experience of loss and change. For some people, layoffs can be a respite from a difficult work situation or perceived as an opportunity to move forward. Some, on the contrary, may be greatly impacted by sudden unexpected stress. After the initial shock or denial, they may resort to a state of frustration, hopelessness, and resistance. Self-esteem can take a hit which leads to a sense of shame and guilt. Strategists have compared the experience of getting fired with grieving the loss of a loved one. So, even if it is reasonable to experience emotions of anger, sadness, and guilt it is also important to focus on constructing a new path for yourself and look forward to a promising future. Seems easier said than done, right?

Here are a few ways how you can do it

Press Pause: In the immediate aftershock of losing your job, give yourself time to process the reality of the situation and sit with your feelings. Allow yourself to feel all the negative emotions without judgment or labelling them as 'good' or 'bad'. The goal is to unwind and get out of your head with an 'active break'. Meet with your family or friends. Go camping. Pick up an old hobby. Before you move on to the rut of applying for newer jobs, take time to recover from the loss.

Try to stay optimistic: When people start thinking about what their future holds, it is common to feel dejected and blue. The remedy is to surround yourself with optimistic people that reassure you and help you look ahead. These people could be anyone - mentors, former colleagues, close family, friends, or other professional associates should aid you in cataloguing your strengths, reminding yourself of past endeavors, and providing a positive mind-set about what the future holds.

Do a reality check: After gaining some momentum, it is important to get your finances and prospects in order. Managing your financial situation after a layoff is critical to keeping stress and anxiety at bay. Find ways to cut down expenditures and boost your savings. Involve your family by communicating clearly and letting them in on the reality of your situation. Finding a new job can take months, so be prepared for setbacks (for example, if the recruiter hasn't responded or the position you were very interested in has been filled). Recognizing that you may not get your dream job quickly may avoid further frustration.

Accept Support: You don't have to go through it alone. Talk about your feelings with your partner, and friends and have honest conversations about how you are doing. Unemployment can affect the sense of community in the workplace. There is also a significant stigma surrounding unemployment which can lead to people feeling ashamed, further leading to withdrawal. Evidence suggests that the more social support available to the unemployed, the better they can cope with economic, social, and emotional distress.

Utilize your time: We rarely get the chance to stop and consider what we want to do or achieve in life. Once in a career path, it's hard to pivot in a different direction or have a clear mind about what you need to do to get where you want to be. Exploring different interests can help you understand what you're passionate about or no longer interested in, and help you set new goals for the future. And no matter what kind of job fills you up, keep it up when you get a new job cultivating personal interests and hobbies throughout your life (and career) can boost your self-esteem and protect your mental health.

Remember, it is okay to take your time to get back on the horse. There is no right way to process a layoff. Before jumping into the search for job and sending out applications, ask yourself what if this was a good thing and just exactly what you needed right now? Start from there.

The article is contributed by Dr. Madhura Samudra, Consultant Psychiatrist, and Sex Educator.