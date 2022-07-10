‘I’ve Hit A Breaking Point’: Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Due To Mental Health Issues

@instagram/shawnmendes/

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Singer Shawn Mendes has announced to postpone his Wonder world tour, which began on June 27 this year.

Singer Shawn Mendes has postponed his Wonder world tour by three weeks due to mental health issues. A statement released on social media said, "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice."

He stated that his decision to return to touring was proving difficult to manage and taking a toll on is health. Scroll down to read the note he posted on social media about takings some time off to focus on his mental health.

Shawn Mendes' On Mental Health: Writes Heartfelt Note To Fans

He wrote, "I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Shawn Mendes confessed before concluding, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Why Mental Health Is Important?

Have you been having episodes of self-doubt, depression, or any other mental health issue? Don't ignore it! Your mental health is very important to maintain your overall well-being, which determines how you are able to function psychologically, emotionally, and socially. Given the impact mental health has on your health, it is important to protect and enhance your psychological well-being using the right strategies.

You may like to read

Signs Of Mental Health Problems

First and foremost, you need to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health problems to be able to visit the doctor. The signs of mental health problems include:

Overeating or undereating

Low energy levels

Drinking more alcohol, smoking, or using other substances more than usual

Having unexplainable feelings of perplexity, rage, guilt, or worry

Feeling persistent despair

Extreme mood changes

Fighting with friends and family

Hearing sounds from an unknown source

Considering harming oneself or someone else

Being unable to easily carry out regular chores

What Can Help Maintain Mental Health?

While a doctor can give you the best advice when it comes to maintaining your mental health, there are a few things you can practice. These include:

Exercising regularly

Adequate sleep

Practice meditation

Looking at life in a positive way

Eat a healthy diet

Keeping in touch with your loved ones

Take a break when it all seems overwhelming

Don't shy away from talking about your feelings

Accept you for who you are

See a therapist/doctor to address the problems

RECOMMENDED STORIES