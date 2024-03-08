International Women's Day: How Does Leisure Impact One's Mental Health And Why Must Women Prioritise It?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Happy International Women's day to all the queens out there. This is not just a day for wishing each other, it is a day to remind the world of women's value and rights. No, we are not only talking about fundamental rights, we are also talking about the right of women to take care of there health, the right of women to experience leisure time, the right of women to take a day off for mental health. We live in a capitalist world where our 9 to 5 is packed with work and deadlines which most of the time gets spilled over to more than 9 hours of daily work. Majority of women working in corporate sectors work for more than 10 hours every day and then come back home to also do domestic chores. This is not only incredibly difficult to balance but also could lead to burnout. There should be a better system and on International Women's Day, we women should learn how to prioritise health over hustling.
A recent analysis conducted by the Journal Psychology Today revealed that, people who lived with the mindset that ' leisure is a waste of time' experienced higher levels of anxiety, stress, depression and burnout than compared to people who valued leisure time.
The definition of leisure does not mean overscheduling yourself with household chores or helping you partner or husband with family work or helping out you own parents with their work. These are called responsibilities but they do not fall under leisure. Leisure time should be only reserved for you, so that you get to pamper yourself. Why is it important for you mental health? Here's the answer:
Stress has become one of the main culprit of numerous diseases like insomnia, inflammatory diseases, auto-immune diseases, hypertension and heart diseases, etc. Less amount of stress, tension and anxiety will keep your cortisol levels balanced thereby keeping your overall health in check. When you are happy and content, your heart rate will also be normal and regulated thus preventing many heart related disorders. Leisure hours will also help you focus on your diet, exercise both of which can prevent numerous diseases.
