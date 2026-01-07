‘I’m Not His GF: Karina Kubiliute–Kartik Aaryan Rumours And The Hidden Mental Health Cost Of Gossip

Karina Kubiliute shuts down Kartik Aaryan dating rumours, sparking a conversation on how viral gossip and online speculation can impact mental health and emotional well-being.

Recently, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was in the midst of new dating rumours as social media users associated him with a UK-based teenager, Karina Kubiliute. This all started with pictures that were posted jointly and independently by Kartik and Karina, allegedly to the same beach destination in Goa. Although both photos did not even give any indication of any contact between the two people, internet investigators were quick to draw the parallels that created a tidal wave of speculation on Instagram, Reddit, and gossip forums.

Karina Kubiliute Responds,'I'm Not His GF'

The hype escalated as screenshots, schedules, and suppositions were flying, making the unsubstantiated account gain prominence. As the story continued to gain momentum, Karina Kubiliute came out to lay the rumours to rest, categorically exclaiming that she was not his girlfriend. This was a move to close off the speculation but also to demonstrate just how viral lines of rumour can be when the subject matter is a celebrity name. In the case of Kartik Aaryan, who has been regularly associated with co-stars and friends over recent years, the episode was another update in the long history of speculation about the actor with respect to romantic liaisons, which was more of a social media rumour than a fact. Karinaresponded by updating her bio to 'I don't know Kartik' this shows that she must have been dealing with immense pressure.

Karina Kubiliute Kartik Aaryan:The Hidden Mental Health Cost Of Gossip

The trending hashtags and headlines are simply a tip of the iceberg, it is wider and more problematic because of the mental health effects of gossip and online speculation on the people in the centre of the story.

Rumours about dating, especially when spread by millions online, are also known to lead to anxiety, emotional distress and feelings of not being in control of one's personal life. To such a person as Karina Kubiliute, a non-public person,the intense attention is particularly shocking and cause a lot of anxiety. There can be stress, fear, and emotional exhaustion due to constant commenting, intrusive questioning, and strangers judging. It has again and again been cautioned by mental health professionals that the culture of gossip lives on participation infact each like, share, comment or speculative post adds to the culture of assumptions being normalised and empathy being pushed out. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan might employ teams to take care of the media, but there is still the emotional dimension of constant rumours on someone and their self-esteem and psychological state.

In the meantime, to the individuals who become caught in the limelight, the process may be extremely intrusively so such episodes reminds people that in the context of viral stories, there are individuals who have to deal with real-life emotions. However, as a consumer, it is essential to reconsider how we contribute to sharing unverified stories not only to support responsiblity that comes on us as a part of human being but also create more psychologically healthy culture where curiosity does not lead to the peace of another person.