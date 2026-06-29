'I can't remember the last time I felt truly happy': 7 signs of chronic stress, and science-backed tips to manage it before it takes a toll

Stress Management Tips: Have you been feeling off lately? Scroll down to know the top 7 expert backed tips to manage chronic stress before it turns deadly and affect your body in other ways.

'I Don't Feel Like Myself Anymore': Expert Explains the Early Signs of Chronic Stress

A few months ago, a young corporate professional visited a psychologist with an unusual concern. "Doctor, I don't think I'm stressed. I think I've just become a difficult person," he said. He described losing patience over small things. Traffic irritated him. Team calls exhausted him. He had stopped enjoying weekends. Family members complained that although he was physically present, he seemed emotionally absent.

When asked how long he had been feeling this way, he paused before replying, "I don't know. It feels like I've been running for so long that I forgot what it feels like to stop."

Early Signs of Chronic Stress, Burnout and Emotional Exhaustion

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist, said this is a story she hears far too often. According to her, many working professionals fail to recognise the early signs of chronic stress because it doesn't always appear as panic attacks or emotional breakdowns. Instead, it quietly manifests as irritability, constant fatigue, forgetfulness, headaches, poor sleep, emotional numbness, and a feeling that life has become something to get through rather than something to enjoy.

"What is particularly concerning is that many people don't even recognise that what they are experiencing is stress. A recent ekincare report, From Silence to Signal: India Inc's Mental Wellness Reckoning (2023 2026), highlights an important trend called the Articulation Gap. While men are more clinically represented in anxiety and depression than women (38% versus 32%), they often describe their struggles using broader, less direct language," said Dr Bhattacharya.

He further added that instead of saying, "I feel anxious," they may say, "Work has been crazy." Instead of saying, "I feel emotionally overwhelmed," they may say, "I'm just tired." As psychologists, we see this every day. Many people are not suppressing their emotions intentionally. They simply have never learned the vocabulary to express them. I often tell my clients:"The mind whispers before it screams."

How to Control Stress Naturally?

Stress rarely becomes overwhelming overnight. It usually begins as small signals that are easy to dismiss. The problem is that modern work culture often rewards endurance rather than awareness. People wear exhaustion as a badge of honour. Being busy has become a status symbol. But being busy and being well are not the same thing.

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One of the biggest misconceptions about stress is that if you're still functioning, you're coping. Yet many people continue meeting deadlines while silently struggling with anxiety, emotional exhaustion, sleep disturbances, relationship conflicts and declining mental health. The good news is that stress is highly manageable when addressed early.

Notice Changes in Your Behaviour Before Your Emotions

Most people wait to "feel stressed" before they take action. However, stress often appears first in our behaviour. If you are becoming unusually impatient, withdrawing from loved ones, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, or finding it difficult to focus, pause and ask yourself what your mind may be trying to communicate. "Sometimes stress doesn't say 'I am overwhelmed.' It says 'I have no patience left.'"

Learn to Name What You Are Feeling

Many people describe every uncomfortable emotion as stress. But are you worried, disappointed, lonely, frustrated, guilty, or exhausted? The more accurately we identify an emotion, the easier it becomes to manage it. Awareness creates space between feeling and reaction.

Make Recovery a Daily Practice

Recovery is different from rest. Spending hours scrolling through social media may distract you, but it may not restore you. Recovery comes from activities that genuinely replenish your energy, whether that is exercise, prayer, music, reading, gardening, or spending time in nature. Think of recovery as charging your emotional battery before it reaches zero.

Create Healthy Boundaries With Work

Technology has made it possible to be available all the time. Unfortunately, the human nervous system was never designed for that. Constant notifications and after-hours communication keep the brain in a state of alertness. Boundaries are not signs of laziness. They are signs of psychological maturity.

Build Small Stress-Release Rituals

Mental well-being is often protected through small daily practices. A ten-minute walk, mindful breathing, gratitude journaling, stretching, or simply sitting quietly with your thoughts can help release accumulated tension before it builds into something larger. Small habits may look insignificant, but they often create the biggest long-term changes.

Stay Connected to People

One of the strongest predictors of resilience is human connection. Stress grows heavier in isolation and lighter when shared. I often remind clients that healing does not always begin with advice. Sometimes it begins with feeling understood. Reach out to a friend, family member, mentor, or mental health professional. You do not have to carry everything alone.

Seek Support Before You Reach a Breaking Point

Many people seek help only when they are already burnt out. By then, recovery takes longer. Therapy is not only for crises. Sometimes it is a space to understand yourself better, strengthen coping skills, and prevent stress from becoming something more serious. Seeking support is not a sign that you are struggling to cope. It is a sign that you are investing in your well-being.

The most hopeful thing I have learned as a psychologist is that people are often far more resilient than they believe. The same mind that absorbs stress can also learn to recover from it. But recovery begins with acknowledgment. You do not need a breakdown to justify taking care of your mental health. "Stress speaks softly long before it starts shouting. The earlier we listen, the easier it becomes to heal."

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