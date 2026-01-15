How Long-Term Stress Fuels Depression: Expert Reveals Why Early Stress Management Matters

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Stress is an aspect of life that one cannot do without, however, when it transforms uncontrollably and chronically, it may unknowingly turn to be something very serious, depression. In the modern world, where people are under constant stress in their workplaces, relationships, money, and other digital overload, the body is under a long-term fight-or-flight condition. This constant stress may have a major impact on mental and physical health in the long term.
It causes incessant discharge of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline in the long run. Although these hormones are useful in bursts, when taken on a long-term basis, they interfere with the brain chemistry. The chronic stress meddles with serotonin and dopamine, which are neurotransmitters involved in the regulation of mood, motivation and pleasure. When these chemical imbalances further intensify, the individuals will start showing signs of depression, which include sadness, low energy levels, irritability and even loss of interest in day-to-day activities.
Dr. Srinivasan Jayaraman, Consultant and Clinical Psychologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital reveals,
"Prolonged, unmanaged stress can often lead to depression. However, when individuals learn stress-management strategies early through therapy, many mental health issues can be addressed before they escalate. Therapy also helps people identify and challenge negative thought patterns and replace them with healthier coping mechanisms, enabling them to manage pressure more effectively.
Another important benefit of starting therapy early is gaining clarity on balancing different aspects of life professional commitments, personal relationships, social interactions, and self-care. When individuals are emotionally organised and self-aware, they are better equipped to maintain this balance without feeling overwhelmed".
Stress-related symptoms are denied by many individuals as normal and that slows down early intervention
Overall, not only during crisis situations, but also as a significant preventive measure, therapy is needed. The role of mental health professionals is to help people come up with coping mechanisms based on their lifestyle and emotional needs. Consistent therapeutic visits will be able to enhance the emotional regulation, self-awareness, and equip an individual with strategies to overcome anxiety and stress. The onset of stress can be prevented by early therapy, avoiding depression and other mood disorders.
