How Effective Are Mental Health Apps As Digital Antidepressants

Mental health apps are a convenient and accessible way to receive treatment for mental health issues. They serve as digital antidepressants.

Leading health authorities and medical experts from around the world have been raising concern about the impact of COVID-19 on the world's mental health. A report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated a massive 25 per cent increase in the global prevalence of anxiety and depression in the first year of the pandemic. India witnessed a 20 per cent rise in cases of mental illness since the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by the Indian Psychiatry Society. Acknowledging the mental health crisis, especially induced by the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have already included mental health and psychosocial support in their COVID response plans. On October 10, 2022, the government of India also launched a digital mental health network called Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS), on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

An initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Tele-MANAS programme is aimed at providing free, round-the-clock teleconsultation services for mental health concerns all over the country, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas. A few startups have also come up with mental health apps, which are helping people connect with the professional therapists as well as other users. These apps serve as digital antidepressants helping them overcome their mental issues.

Mental health apps offer affordable, accessible and flexible therapy

"Mental health apps have become a popular option for those seeking treatment for mental health issues. One type of app that has been gaining popularity is the asynchronous text-based therapy app," says Yash Malhotra - Founder & CEO of Mimblu - India's first text-based app for mental health care.

Speaking to the HealthSite, he affirms that their app (Mimblu) empowers users to receive a more affordable, accessible, and flexible therapy via texting, sharing voice notes, or scheduling video calls with their therapist as per their convenience.

"Text-based therapy apps like Mimblu offer a unique form of treatment that allows users to communicate with a therapist at their own pace and on their own schedule. This can be beneficial for those who may not have the time or resources to attend in-person therapy sessions. Additionally, text-based therapy can be a less intimidating form of treatment for those who may be hesitant to speak about their struggles in person," Malhotra elaborates.

Text-based therapy as effective as face-to-face therapy

Malhotra points out that text-based therapy has been proven to be effective in treating certain mental health conditions. "A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research which found that text-based therapy was as effective as face-to-face therapy in reducing symptoms of depression. Another study published in the Journal of Mental Health Training, Education and Practice found that text-based therapy can be a viable treatment option for those with anxiety disorders," he cites.

"Overall, mental health apps, including text-based therapy apps, can be a valuable resource for those seeking treatment for mental health issues. They offer a convenient and accessible way to receive treatment and can be effective in treating certain conditions," the CEO adds.

Mental health app acts as psychological first aid

Dr. Preeti Singh, Sr. Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lissun, agrees that such online platforms have improved accessibility of mental health care services across the nation.

"Mental health app has surely come out as an effective means of psychological first aid in the literal sense of the word to anyone who is distressed, and this has been proven during the COVID-19 pandemic. People are now more tech friendly, of course, and the need came out of adversity, but such online platforms have reached the inaccessible world and marginalized community, enabling those in need to seek help irrespective of their age, education, gender, and economic status."

How effective are mental health apps as digital antidepressants? Dr. Preeti replies, "Generally, these apps help you by suggesting a wellness journey to heal by yourself that does teach you how to cope better. But if the severity of distress is more, it will connect you to the right experts for seeking counselling or psychotherapy or medication if needed. These apps are extremely powerful as it brings the technology and mental health content and experts together so beautifully, which reduces the delay in getting the help."

"We have enough data to suggest the scarcity of trained and qualified mental health experts to cater to the large Indian population. To bridge the gap, one has to rely on such apps to reach the majority in smaller towns, villages and anyone who needs it," she adds.

Dr. Preeti, however, cautions that the quality and the credibility of such apps should not be ignored.