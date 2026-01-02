Holiday Burnout Is Real: How To Recognize Signs And Take Action, Expert Shares Tips

Holiday Burnout Is Real: Holidays may seem fun because they give us breaks from our daily responsibilities and routines, but many people experience burnout post celebrations as they are pack with constant travelling, financial pressure, family dynamics, social activities and chores to do.

What Is Holiday Burnout?

Following memorable celebrations with family and friends during the holidays, a lot of people struggle with physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion, but it isn't a personal failure. The first step to address holiday burnout is acknowledging that it is a predictable consequence of psychological pressure on meeting the demands of 'shoulds' and 'musts.' Understanding this underlying pressure is an essential step you can take to manage your well-being for yourself post-festive celebrations.

Dr. Malini Saba, psychologist and advocate for women's and human rights, says, "During holidays and festivals, our daily routines change completely. Staying up late, meeting more people, overeating, travelling and emotional expectations, all of these put a strain on the body and mind. We don't feel the fatigue at the time because the mind is constantly in a state of heightened activity. But as soon as the holidays and festivals end, the body suddenly gets a chance to slow down, and that's when fatigue, irritability, emptiness, or sadness can set in."

Symptoms Of Holiday Burnout

Identifying symptoms of burnout is another crucial step in managing stress levels post-celebrations. Here are some of the common symptoms or signs that may indicate holiday burnout:

Feeling mentally or emotionally overloaded

Easily irritated by small and usual tasks

Loss of interest in doing things that you usually love

Anxiety about gatherings, spending or expectations

Difficulty in falling asleep

Withdrawing from social gatherings

Overthinking or feeling on edge

Post festive celebrations, if you find yourself experiencing any of these symptoms then it is something very real and common. However, the good news is that holiday burnout is preventable or manageable if you take certain helpful measures.

Tips To Manage Holiday Burnout

According to the psychologist, to overcome burnout, the most important thing is not to expect yourself to be back to normal immediately. She said that post-festive celebrations for the first 3-4 days, ensure to prioritize sleep, avoid staying up late, and reduce mobile or screen time. Saba encourages taking light meals that are prepared at home, including drinking plenty of water. Additionally, a short walk or mild exercise in the sun during the morning hours may help bring your mind back into balance.

She continued, "Also, take things slowly at work. Don't try to tackle everything at once. Small daily habits, such as eating on time, taking a moment of silence or deep breaths, and connecting with yourself, help the mind feel secure. Post-holiday fatigue is not an illness; it's a natural signal from the body that it needs rest, regularity, and time."

