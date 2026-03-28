High-functioning anxiety in women: When you look fine but feel constantly overwhelmed

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: High-functioning anxiety in women often goes unnoticed. Here are the signs, causes, and coping strategies when you appear fine but feel constantly overwhelmed inside.

High-Functioning Anxiety in Women When You Look Fine but Feel Constantly Overwhelmed

In the modern, busy society, lots of women look strong, coordinated and prosperous on the exterior, yet deep inside, some of them can be struggling with the feeling that worry and pressure constantly haunts them. This has been commonly known as high-functioning anxiety, anxiety that does not necessarily fit the common image of distress but can be as overwhelming as any other form of anxiety.

High-Functioning Anxiety: What is it and why are women more affected ?

High-functioning anxiety is not a clinical diagnosis, but it is simply a description of people who have anxiety but are still able to cope with their daily tasks. Women who have this condition are usually successful in their careers, are sociable and seem to be calm. But under the surface, they might be having problems with racing thoughts, self-doubt and constant fear of failure.

Women are usually programmed to multitask in their lives and act as professionals, caregivers, partners, and many others. They may be urged by society to live perfect lives. This stress may cause chronic stress and anxiety, particularly coupled with the necessity of repressing feelings and giving a calm appearance. This silent struggle may further be caused by hormonal changes, work-life imbalance, and social comparison, particularly in the era of social media.

Common Signs to Watch For

High-functioning anxiety may be hard to diagnose as in most cases it is covered by efficiency and achievement. There are, however some common signs which include:

Overspeculation and excessive worrying. Problem with relaxation, even when one is not working. Perfection and anxiety of failure. Difficulty in sleeping or psychological fatigue. Feel a very high need to be controlled and reassured. Accepting it all, and becoming burned.

Although at the surface, these women are successful, they can be emotionally exhausted and overwhelmed most of the time.

High Functioning Anxiety: Effect on Mental Health

Although it might be assumed that high-functioning anxiety can be treated, it has a significant psychological and physical cost in the long run. Chronic stress may cause burnout, poor immunity and even some conditions such as depression. It could make one feel isolated emotionally because the people might not be aware of the inner conflict.

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The unceasing demand to perform and live up to the expectations may also mean that women do not seek help since they may think that their anxiety is not serious enough to attract attention in comparison with others.

Strategies that can be used to cope

The treatment of the high-range functioning anxiety is done by consciously observing as well as consciously modifying the lifestyle. The strategies that are effective are:

Set realistic expectations

Quit perfectionism and embrace the idea that it is imperfect to be perfect. Development is more important than excellence.

Practice mindfulness

Such methods as meditation, deep breathing, or journaling could help in calming the churning mind and bring attention to the here and now.

Learn to say No

It is necessary to establish boundaries. Do not promise too much and put interest in what actually counts.

Prioritise self-care

Mental health can be enhanced by regular workouts, sleep, and a good diet.

Seek professional support

A significant option is to consult a therapist or a counsellor to receive important resources to deal with anxiety and eliminate its roots.

Violating the secret of Anxiety

High-functioning anxiety is not easily recognized due to the fact that it does not interfere with daily operations in a noticeable manner. Nevertheless, it does not make it any less real or significant. Identifying the symptoms and talking about mental health hardships is the initial step to recovery.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.