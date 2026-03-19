High-Functioning Anxiety: Expert reveals why many women are more vulnerable due to biological and psychosocial factors

#humfittohindiahit: High-functioning anxiety can make successful people appear calm while struggling internally and more often seen in women here are its signs, causes, and how to manage it for better mental well-being.

High-Functioning Anxiety Expert reveals why many women are more vulnerable due to biological and psychosocial factors

High-functional anxiety is very elusive, but it makes a big difference. Experience with it can be seen as successful, organised and in control on the surface, and internally, constant worry, overthinking and pressure. According to experts, women, especially, can be more susceptible to high-functioning anxiety because of a combination of biological and psychosocial factors.

Expert take on high-functioning anxiety in women?

Dr. Sruthi Degapudi, Consultant - Neurologist, Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai reveals,

"People with high-functioning anxiety appear successful and in control externally, while experiencing significant internal distress. Women are more vulnerable due to biological and psychosocial factors. Hypervigilance and perfectionism drive overthinking and sustained internal pressure, especially when anxiety is rewarded through performance.The solution lies in regulation, not overthinking supporting the nervous system through sleep, exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness. When the body feels safe, the brain shifts out of constant alert mode, allowing individuals to move from chronic stress to genuine well-being".

It can be defined as people who can cope with their everyday life in spite of having persistent anxiety symptoms like restlessness, racing thoughts and fear of failure. These people are usually good at their jobs or studying at the expense of their own sanity.

Reason why women are more vulnerable

Researchers point out that women are almost twice likely to suffer anxiety disorders than men. This vulnerability can be ascribed to biological and environmental factors.

Hormonal fluctuations

Hormone changes occur frequently in women in their lives- menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. These hormonal changes in the levels of estrogen and progesterone may impact the brain chemistry and raise susceptibility to stressful situations, which makes women more susceptible to anxiety.

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Chemistry of the brain and the reaction to stress

Studies indicate that women can deal with stress in a different way than men. The emotional regulation centres of the brain, like the amygdala, may also react more strongly to perceived threats, as a result of which the anxiety responses intensify.

Expectations in society and gender roles

Since childhood, women tend to be socialised to uphold high standards, be it in the form of beauty, being a career woman or a mother. The result of such continuous pressure to do everything may be perfectionism, which is prevalent in high-functioning anxiety. Women are often unable to reveal their vulnerability because of the necessity to look confident and strong.

Caring burden and emotional labour

Women tend to be more inclined to emotional labour like handling relationships, caregiving as well as social duties. This unseen workload has the potential of adding chronic stress and internalised anxiety, though all seems okay to the outside world.

Indications of High-Functioning Anxiety

Ruminative and perpetually worrying Fear of failure and perfectionism Problem in relaxing or shutting down Difficulty in sleep, although fatigued In search of validation in terms of productivity

These symptoms are usually not even noticed since the sufferers still deliver work on schedule, stay in relationships and have it all on the surface.

Managing High-functioning Anxiety

As much as high-functioning anxiety motivates productivity, it is expensive. The long time stress may cause burn out, sleeping disorders, low immunity and even long term mental problems. These internal conflicts should not be ignored since the anxiety becomes harder to cope with later.

The point is that the solution does not lie in thinking your way out of the anxieties but in balancing your nervous system, according to the experts.

Get sleep first

Good sleep is the key to emotional stability.

Exercise

exercise helps in de-stressing.

Be mindful

Meditation and deep breathing are skills that relax the mind.

Boundaries

Learn to say no and not to overpromise.

Get some help

Therapy or counselling may be effective coping skills.

Overall, on the one hand, high-level anxiety can appear to be the success, but in many cases, it is the covert expression of the internal turmoil. The question of why women are more susceptible is an important aspect to understand that can help deal with the problem of biology and the influence of society. Mental health and healthy coping strategies can help to escape the cycle of anxiety and achieve actual balance.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.