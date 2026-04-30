Heat stress and mental health: Expert explains how rising temperatures affect your mood, sleep, and brain function

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : April 30, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Malini Saba
You may have noticed or even experienced yourself that as temperatures rise, so does irritability. The scorching heat doesn't just affect physical health but can also take a serious toll on mental well-being. Psychologist and human rights advocate Dr. Malini Saba explains, "Heat doesn't just impact the body, it deeply affects the mind. As temperatures increase, pressure builds on our mood, thinking ability, and emotional balance. This condition is known as heat stress, and its impact on mental health is often overlooked."
To understand this better, we asked the expert how heat stress affects mental health. Here's what she shared, along with essential advice everyone should follow:
Dr. Saba adds that rising irritability in summer is not just situational it reflects real mental strain that must be addressed.
Heat stress impacts the nervous system, causing symptoms like uneasiness, rapid heartbeat, and unexplained anxiety. People with pre-existing anxiety may experience worsening symptoms.
Summer often disrupts routines, reduces outdoor activity, and affects sleep all of which can intensify feelings of sadness, low energy, and lack of interest.
Are you worried about heat stress? Here is how to prevent it:
Dr. Malini Saba says, "When we balance our surroundings, we can better balance ourselves." Take care of your health during summer and focus on keeping your body and mind cool.
Disclaimer: Heat stress is not just a physical issue it significantly impacts mental health. Since everyone responds differently, if you notice increased stress or irritability outdoors, consult a mental health expert.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.