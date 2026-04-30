Heat stress and mental health: Expert explains how rising temperatures affect your mood, sleep, and brain function

How Heat Stress Affects Mental Health: Yes, you may have never realized, but heat stress can directly impact your mental health and wellbeing. Scroll down to know more about the connection.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : April 30, 2026 2:09 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Malini Saba

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You may have noticed or even experienced yourself that as temperatures rise, so does irritability. The scorching heat doesn't just affect physical health but can also take a serious toll on mental well-being. Psychologist and human rights advocate Dr. Malini Saba explains, "Heat doesn't just impact the body, it deeply affects the mind. As temperatures increase, pressure builds on our mood, thinking ability, and emotional balance. This condition is known as heat stress, and its impact on mental health is often overlooked."

To understand this better, we asked the expert how heat stress affects mental health. Here's what she shared, along with essential advice everyone should follow:

Irritability and Mood Swings In extreme heat, the body constantly tries to cool itself, leading to fatigue. This struggle directly affects behaviour: Increased anger over small issues Reduced patience levels Lower tolerance towards others

Dr. Saba adds that rising irritability in summer is not just situational it reflects real mental strain that must be addressed.

Increased Anxiety and Restlessness

Heat stress impacts the nervous system, causing symptoms like uneasiness, rapid heartbeat, and unexplained anxiety. People with pre-existing anxiety may experience worsening symptoms.

Worsening Depression Symptoms

Summer often disrupts routines, reduces outdoor activity, and affects sleep all of which can intensify feelings of sadness, low energy, and lack of interest.

Poor Sleep Quality: High temperatures can disturb sleep, causing frequent awakenings, shallow sleep, and morning fatigue. Poor sleep directly impacts mental health, reducing focus and decision-making ability. Decline in Cognitive Function: Heat stress can impair brain function, leading to difficulty concentrating, slower decision-making, and memory issues affecting both students and working professionals. Risk for Serious Mental Conditions: People with existing mental health disorders may see worsening symptoms during extreme heat. Medications may also react differently in high temperatures, especially in conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

How to Prevent Heat Stress

Are you worried about heat stress? Here is how to prevent it:

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Stay hydrated with water, coconut water, and electrolytes Keep your environment cool (use fans, coolers, AC) Avoid stepping out during peak heat hours Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, and light exercise Prioritise good sleep in a cool, calm environment

Dr. Malini Saba says, "When we balance our surroundings, we can better balance ourselves." Take care of your health during summer and focus on keeping your body and mind cool.

Disclaimer: Heat stress is not just a physical issue it significantly impacts mental health. Since everyone responds differently, if you notice increased stress or irritability outdoors, consult a mental health expert.

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