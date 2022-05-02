Grammy Winner Naomi Judd Dies Of Mental Illness At 76: Know Why Mental Health Should Be Your Priority

Five-time Grammy winner Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 due to mental illness, confirmed her daughter, Ashley Judd on social media. She was suffering from depression, panic attacks, anxiety, and tremors.

Naomi Judd died at 76, and one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The loss of Naomi Judd disrupted the normally celebratory ceremony. However, the show must go on and most of her contemporaries performed at the ceremony. She was suffering from mental illnesses, and revealed her daughter Ashley Judd in a tweet she posted on May 1. Here's the post:

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.

Naomi Judd Died To Depression, Anxiety And More

Naomi's daughter took to her social media account to share the tragic news with the world. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd confirmed the news in her statement on Twitter. It was revealed that Naomi developed depression, panic attacks, anxiety, and tremors after her last tour.

Why You Should Prioritize Your Mental Health?

A person with mental health problems may suffer from emotional, psychological, and social trauma. It can have an impact on the way you feel, think and act. However, most people think that adults are at a higher risk of mental health problems, but that's not true. Mental health is vital at all stages of life, including childhood, adolescence, and maturity.

Mental illnesses are a leading cause of disability and can lead to several health problems if left untreated. Some of the major complications of unattended mental health problems include:

Conflicts in relationships

Social isolation

Poor performance at school and work

Financial problems

Poverty and homelessness

Thoughts of self-harm, or suicide

A weakened immune system could put you at risk of infections

Heart diseases and other medical problems

Look Out For These Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of mental health problems may vary depending on the problem. However, some commonly seen signs include:

Feeling depressed

Confusion

Reduced ability to concentrate

Extreme mood swings

Withdrawal from loved ones

Low energy levels

Hallucinations

Inability to cope with stress

Trouble understanding situations

Eating disorders

Excessive anger

Suicidal thoughts

How To Prevent The Risk?

While there is no particular way to avoid mental illnesses, you can take steps to manage stress and boost your mental health. Here's what you can do to keep manage unwanted symptoms:

Notice the triggers and talk to a certified doctor about it

Get a routine medical care

Don't shy away from taking help

Get sufficient sleep

Eat healthily

Regular physical activity is a must

Maintain a schedule and stick to it

Prioritize your health above all

Can Mental Illnesses Lead To Death?

According to the Journal of Public Health Medicine, psychiatric illness is linked to a higher risk of death from "natural" causes, and the level of risk is proportional to the severity and diagnostic category of the illness, having implications for care patterns and resource allocation.

