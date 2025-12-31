GFRIEND’s ‘MAGO’ 100 Million Views Milestone Highlights How Repetitive Music Listening Boosts Mood And Reduces Stress

100 Million Views of GFRIEND in their song MAGO is a milestone that demonstrates the ability of repetitive music listening to increase mood and decrease stress.

The iconic song of K-pop girl group GFRIEND is MAGO, which has already accumulated the number of views to 100 million views, which confirms its undying popularity even to this day. The disco pop anthem, with its retro beats, inspirational lyrics, and choreography, which is visually appealing, still approaches the fans all over the world. In addition to the song being a hit on the charts, the success also reflects one intriguing mental health story, and why does a person listen to the same song over and over and how this process can have a positive influence on the mood and stress level?

Music such as MAGO does not simply entertain the audience, but it invigorates the brain in a way that is quite forceful. The well-known rhythm, chorus, and melody of the song find their way to provide comfort and emotional stability, which makes it one of the songs to turn to in times of stress or when in a bad mood.

Reason Why The Fans Continue To Visit MAGO

Repeated music listening is usually misinterpreted as a fan-based habit, but psychologists postulate that it is more than that when it comes to emotional control.

Music such as MAGO , which has an anticipated structure and a positive tempo, triggers the dopamine reward system in the brain. Every repetition creates expectation and gratification, and it results in a feeling of emotional security.

The disco inspired sound of the track also works on the sense of nostalgia, although it is not necessarily for those who were raised in those times.

Music that gives a sense of nostalgia has been found to have a boosting effect on feelings of warmth, belonging, and optimism, which could be the reason why the album MAGO always feels fresh even after hearing it multiple times.

Repetitive listening to music improves mood, and this is how it works.

The same song can serve as a mood stabiliser by listening to the same song again and again. The brain has a reduction in uncertainty, which is one of the factors that reduce anxiety when it is aware of the next thing to do.

To most fans, replaying of "MAGO" is a kind of emotional self care.

Research shows that known music is capable of:

Enhancing the level of dopamine and serotonin.

Decrease cortisol, the stress hormone.

Become more emotionally clear and focused.

Its mood-lifting effect is further enhanced by the empowering theme of MAGO that glorifies self-confidence and the feeling of freedom.Lyrics that encourage self belief can have a subtle effect on the mind set of the listeners and the more one is exposed to the lyrics the more powerful the effect.

Music As A Stress Relief Tool

Music can be a ready coping skill in the pressurised daily life of individuals, and most especially in the case of young adults who may be doing a hectic daily routine.

Monotonous listening enables the brain to rest without the person having to make any decisions. The mind goes into a semi-mediative condition instead of processing the new stimuli.

Rapid yet rhythmic songs such as the MAGO are good in controlling the breathing rate and heartbeat, but they are relaxing at the same time. This game of thrill and anticipation is a major boost to why dance-pop songs are usually played as a stress relief.

The global popularity of K-pop does not only have to deal with catchy visuals and choreography but also creates a sense of community and emotional connection.

The fact that streaming milestones such as 100 million views of GFRIEND are collective listening events that allow fans to identify themselves with something bigger.

Identifying with a fandom makes one feel less lonely and improves emotional well-being. To a large number of fans, the enjoyment of a replay of MAGO is associated with pleasant recollection, racial identification, and common gatherings, which enhances its psychological advantages.

The fact that GFRIEND has a video that has been viewed by 100 million people, MAGO is not only a digital feat, but it is an attestation of the timeless nature of music helping people maintain their mental well-being. At a time when stress and burnout are becoming widespread occurrences, songs that are played over and over again by listeners have a purpose. It could be the groove, it could be the message, it could be the comfort of familiarity, whatever it is, there is no doubt that through repetition of music, the whole mood could be different and stress could be removed, and emotional warmth could be achieved, making the song a classic song both musically and psychologically.