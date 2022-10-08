Frequent Fights Can Take A Toll On Your Mental Health; Here's How

Constantly fighting with your partner- here's why?

Arguing with your partner can become frequent when communication becomes a problem. Some people who have been in a lengthier relationship might likely start taking each other for granted at some point in time and start assuming, without believing, that the other person has put in efforts to change. This can happen on something happening every day, like fights about not taking responsibility even or adequately small things at home like misplacing items or not agreeing on kids' disciplining. Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, shares how undiagnosed mental health disorders can cause friction in a relationship.

Constant Complaints And Criticism

Constant complaining about your partner in a way that it amounts to criticism gets to a personal level and can have far-reaching effects. Here criticism is on the person and not on the behaviour. This can become one crucial cause of friction and leads to disharmony as it becomes more of a personal attack. Criticism starts mostly with " You are " and undermines the confidence in the relationship. A complaint is followed by disrespect and is made to further look down upon the partner and psychologically impact them via sarcasm, negative comments and even hostility.

Undiagnosed Mental Health Disorders

People with different personalities, low frustration tolerance and poor coping skills can be challenging.

People with a more decisive role in the relationship can tend to dominate and keep wanting things done their way and lack empathy about what the other partner wants. Not being on the same page can lead to fights and conflicts. The relationship might have deeper issues like mistrust, jealousy or misunderstandings. Work - eat - sleep type of hectic lifestyles give fewer opportunities for understanding each other's difficulties and being empathetic. Undiagnosed Mental health disorders can also be an important cause of friction in a relationship.

A partner going through anxiety, stress, depression or even psychosis may shut oneself out and become less communicative leading to misunderstandings and further conflicts.