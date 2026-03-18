Feeling constantly tired? Here’s what’s draining your brain

Constantly feeling tired? Here are the hidden habits and causes behind mental exhaustion, and here's how you can boost your brain energy, focus, and productivity.

Feeling constantly tired Here’s what’s draining your brain

Do you feel fatigued every day, despite a full night's sleep? You're not alone. It is so easy and widespread in the modern world of bustling, interconnected life, which causes mental exhaustion. When you always feel like you lack power, can't concentrate, and even have no desire to work, there are high chances that it is not only your work that is exhausting your brain, but also your everyday routine.

Expert take on feeling constantly tired?

Dr. Malini Saba, Psychologist, human & social rights activist, global advocate for women & girls and Founder of Saba Family Foundation, says,

"Feeling tired all the time is not always about not getting enough sleep. Many of us go through the day with a mind that never really switches off- constantly thinking, worrying, replaying conversations, or planning what's next. This mental noise can quietly drain your energy, even if your body has had enough rest.

When your brain is overloaded, even small tasks can feel exhausting. You may find it hard to focus, feel low on motivation, or simply feel 'done' without knowing why. This is your mind asking for a pause, not more pressure".

Reasons why you are always mentally drained

Here's why you are always mentally drained

Information overload

Information overload is also one of the largest contributors to mental fatigue. Your mind hardly gets rest between a slew of notifications, constant scrolling through social media and constant consumption of content. All the information needs to be processed, and with time, it generates cognitive overload. The constant state of being on causes one to have difficulty focusing, thinking, or getting energised.

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Low quality of sleep

The other significant reason is low quality of sleep. You may be spending sufficient time in your bed, but your brain may not be getting that mental replenishment, that restful sleep. The interference of your natural sleep cycle can take place when you use the screen late at night, have an irregular sleep schedule, and when you are stressed. Consequently, your brain does not completely rest and the following day you are exhausted.

Multitasking also drains

Another energy drain activity that is not apparent is Multitasking. It is productive but in reality you end up working more when you keep changing tasks. This is a cost in terms of efficiency and mental burnout that comes about fast due to this cost, which is known as the task switching cost. You are more likely to be overwhelmed and exhausted instead of doing more.

Diet and hydration

Diet and hydration are also very important. Missing meals, eating excessively of sugar and water deficiency can influence the functioning of your brain. To achieve concentration and energy, the brain depends on the constant provision of nutrients and fluids. In its absence, you develop fatigue sooner than you can imagine.

Chronic stress and overthinking

The greatest offenders are perhaps chronic stress and overthinking. Your mind is always worrying, analysing, or replaying situations and therefore, ends up not resting. This constant process of thinking makes you weary even when you are sitting back. In the long run, it may cause burnout, anxiety and a sense of exhaustion.

lack of physical movement

Another shocking factor is the absence of physical movements. Long sitting decreases blood circulation and oxygen supply to the brain, resulting in feeling slow and uninterested. Frequent exercise, even brisk walks, can help in increasing the clarity of mind and liveliness to a great extent.

Having no boundaries between personal and physical life

Having no boundaries in both work and personal life can keep your brain not in a resting position, but in the alert position. When you constantly check e-mail, work-related thoughts, or simply cannot turn off your brain, your mind does not have time to rest, rejuvenate, and relax.

Overall, the positive aspect is that mental exhaustion is not permanent. You can rejuvenate your brain by spending less time on the screen, getting more sleep, concentrating on a single task, eating healthy, and reducing stress, which makes you more productive. When you are always exhausted, it does not indicate that you are lazy, it is a good indicator that your brain requires good maintenance. Begin making little changes today, and you will see a huge difference in the way you think, feel and perform.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.