Eisoptrophobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms And How To Conquer The Fear Of Mirrors

Eisoptrophobia, or the fear of mirrors, is a specific phobia that is not very common but very disturbing and is characterised by a person being terribly afraid of looking at a mirror. Although mirrors are a very common thing in the everyday life of people, to those who experience eisoptrophobia, mirrors may bring devastating anxiety, panic attacks or avoidance behaviours. The perception of the reasons, symptoms and treatments available can enable the affected persons to get back in control and confidence.

What Is Eisoptrophobia?

Eisoptrophobia is a Greek term which is made up of eisoptro, mirror and phobia, fear. It is the excessive fear of mirrors or the reflection of himself or herself. The fear in certain instances is attributed to paranormal beliefs or superstitions. In others, it can be related to more profound psychological issues like self-image problems, trauma or anxiety disorders.

Even though eisoptrophobia is not as prevalent as compared to other types of specific phobias, such as claustrophobia or arachnophobia, eisoptrophobia may severely disrupt regular lives, such as washing, shopping, or visiting a public restroom.

A medical research from the Cleveland Clinic says, "some people fear images due to self-image issues. People may also avoid mirrors because they may distort the way an object looks. If you have eisoptrophobia, the thought of mirrors can bring intense anxiety".

Causes of Eisoptrophobia

No single cause exists for eisoptrophobia. Rather, it can evolve because of a complex of psychological, environmental and emotional conditions:

Traumatic Experiences

Long-term fear can be caused by a terrifying experience with mirrors, in particular, childhood.

Body Image Issues

Individuals who have low self-esteem or those who are body dysmorphic might make sure not to look at mirrors because of their unlikeness of their appearance.

Anxiety Disorders

Eisoptrophobia can also be accompanied by generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety or panic disorder.

Superstitious Or Cultural Beliefs

Others become afraid through the myths related to mirrors as gates to the spirits or bad omens.

Symptoms: Fear of Mirrors

Eisoptrophobia may be mild or cause severe panic as its symptoms. Common signs include:

Quickly increased heartbeat in front of a mirror. Sweating or trembling Shortness of breath Nausea Strong urge to avoid mirrors Panic attacks

In extreme cases, people can remove the mirrors in their houses or avoid places where mirrors exist.

How To Overcome Eisoptrophobia?

The positive aspect is that eisoptrophobia can be treated. Fear can be overcome with proper support and strategies, and people will feel confident again.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

CBT is also among the most effective therapies for phobias. It helps people recognise irrational thinking and substitute the same with healthier patterns of thinking.

Exposure Therapy

Anxiety can be addressed by being exposed gradually to mirrors in a safe and controlled setting.

Relaxation Techniques

Anxiety symptoms can be dealt with by deep breathing, meditation and mindfulness when standing in front of a mirror.

Professional Support

A licensed therapist or psychologist can help them in order to be properly diagnosed and be treated individually.

Eisoptrophobia does not sound like a normal term, yet it is quite a real phobia among individuals who have it. The initial step towards healing is to be able to recognise the symptoms and know the underlying causes. The fear of mirrors can be overcome completely with the help of such therapies as CBT, exposure therapy, and relaxation methods. In case you or your loved one has a problem with eisoptrophobia, it is important to keep in mind that there is a way to get help and you can recover.

