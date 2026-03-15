Doja Cat opens up about Borderline Personality Disorder: Symptoms,causes and what to know

Doja Cat opens up about living with Borderline Personality Disorder. Here are the key symptoms, possible causes, and what experts say about managing this complex mental health condition.

Doja Cat opens up about Borderline Personality Disorder Symptoms, causes and what to know

Doja Cat has recently spoken out about her mental health and that she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, which EDM artists also sheds light on a very misunderstood condition. The singer confessed that coping with the strong emotions, unexpected mood swings, and all kinds of relationship troubles has been her personal experience. With her coming out announcement, the Grammy winning artist prompted the discussion online regarding the topic of mental health awareness and the need to address emotional distress with the help of a professional instead of neglecting it.

Doja says," I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay".

Introduction to Borderline personality disorder

Borderline Personality Disorder is a complicated mental illness that influences the manner in which an individual thinks, feels and associates with others. The BPD individuals are full of emotions, and their relationship is volatile and their self image is distorted. The condition typically starts in early adulthood and may seriously affect normal life, employment and personal relations if it is not treated.

Typical Borderline Personality Disorder Symptoms

The BPD can induce various emotional and behavioural symptoms in people. Among the most widespread ones, there are:

Excessive emotional swings

Emotions may be flipped in several hours, and they can alternate between being extremely happy, angry, or sad.

Terror of abandonment

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Fear of abandonment

This is a strong fear of rejection or being left alone by many people with BPD, and this fear makes individuals desperate as they strive to ensure that they are not abandoned.

Unstable relationships

The relationships can move quickly between idealization and conflict.

Impulsive behavior

It may involve risky expenditure, taking of substances, driving recklessly, or any other forms of impulsive behavior.

Low self-image

BPD sufferers tend to have identity problems and emptiness.

What Triggers the Borderline Personality Disorder?

The cause of BPD is not one. The illness is thought to be caused by a genetic, environmental and neurological combination.

Genetics play a role

Individuals who have a family history of mental problems are at increased risk.

Brain structure and functioning

The differences in those parts of the brain that control emotions and impulse control could be factors.

Stress or trauma

Childhood trauma or neglect, or unstable family conditions may make a child susceptible to BPD.

Is there any cure to Borderline personality disorder?

Despite the difficulty of BPD, it can be treated with proper support. One of the most effective therapies is considered to be psychotherapy, in particular, Dialectical Behaviour Therapy DBT. The therapy can be used to help people handle their emotions and manage their relationships and, in fact, find healthier coping mechanisms. In others, prescription of medicine may also be given by doctors to control other related symptoms like anxiety or depression.

Through her experience, Doja Cat has contributed to raising awareness about a mental health issue that afflicts several individuals across the globe. Her transparency reminds of the fact that mental illness stigma should be eliminated and that people should address health professionals when they require assistance.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.