Divya Agarwal opens up about living separately from husband, says ‘I’m a Diamond Digger’: Why space and self worth matters in a healthy relationship?

The recent case of reality TV star Divya Agarwal raised eyebrows of the online community, when she identified herself as a diamond digger when discussing openly about her life living out of the house with her husband. Although the comment itself was eye-catching, the context of the bigger conversation the reader should focus on is the significance of self-worth and emotional well-being in relationships.
In the busy and stressful modern world, mental and emotional health has become an important part of a healthy relationship. Even when once people take their emotional well-being into account and embrace the notion of their own value, they will be in a place to establish healthy and respectful relationships.
Divya Agarwal said, "Yes, I am living separately from my husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. I stay close to my workplace, and he stays closer to his workplace. We still meet like girlfriend and boyfriend"
Self-worth is the worth one has on him or herself. It is the way people perceive the significance of their own importance, their abilities and their emotional demands. Individuals who have a high self-worth will realise that their feelings and boundaries are equally important as those of other persons.
Emotional health can be described as the possibility to control emotions, cope with stress, and be psychologically balanced. Emotional health, as well as physical one, needs care and attention.
Emotional health in relationships influences communication between couples, conflict resolution, and support for couples. In case of the impairment of emotional well-being, people might encounter a lot of misunderstandings, stress, or frustration. Sometimes, by thinking about what one needs, or self-care, people can get back to having an emotional sense of clarity. Some couples might even decide to stay apart temporarily so that they can concentrate on their own developments or they might decide to resolve their relationship issues in a healthier manner.
It is the reason why many people are afraid to consider their emotional needs first, as they are afraid to be regarded as selfish. The mental healthcare professionals usually point out that one should take care of their emotional health to have healthy relationships. Being emotionally stable and confident with their self worth enables them to communicate better, empathize and support their partners. Actually, when one values oneself, he or she tends to develop stronger and more balanced relationships.
Overall, in the end, the theme of self-esteem and emotional well-being brings up a crucial fact, relationships must not be at the expense of personal well-being. To build healthier relationships and a more meaningful life, it is possible to recognise the importance of yourself and safeguard your emotional well-being.
