Divya Agarwal opens up about living separately from husband, says ‘I’m a Diamond Digger’: Why space and self worth matters in a healthy relationship?

Divya Agarwal reveals why she is living separately from her husband and calls herself a 'diamond digger'. Here's why self-worth, emotional boundaries, and personal space are important for maintaining a healthy relationship.

Divya Agarwal opens up about living separately from husband, says ‘I’m a Diamond Digger’ Why understanding self worth in a relationship is important

The recent case of reality TV star Divya Agarwal raised eyebrows of the online community, when she identified herself as a diamond digger when discussing openly about her life living out of the house with her husband. Although the comment itself was eye-catching, the context of the bigger conversation the reader should focus on is the significance of self-worth and emotional well-being in relationships.

In the busy and stressful modern world, mental and emotional health has become an important part of a healthy relationship. Even when once people take their emotional well-being into account and embrace the notion of their own value, they will be in a place to establish healthy and respectful relationships.

Divya Agarwal said, "Yes, I am living separately from my husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. I stay close to my workplace, and he stays closer to his workplace. We still meet like girlfriend and boyfriend"

What does self-worth really means?

Self-worth is the worth one has on him or herself. It is the way people perceive the significance of their own importance, their abilities and their emotional demands. Individuals who have a high self-worth will realise that their feelings and boundaries are equally important as those of other persons.

A healthy sense of self-worth can be useful in relationships to enable individuals make better decisions. It also helps people to prevent the circumstances under which they feel undervalued, unheard, or emotionally exhausted. Whenever a person gets to know his or her value, he or she would become more open and can establish boundaries and care more about his or her mental calm. Conversely, low self esteem may at times make individuals stay in relationships that have negative influence on their psychological health. This is possible because of the fear of being lonely, social force, or even wanting to make people happy at the expense of individual happiness.

Emotional health is a major factor

Emotional health can be described as the possibility to control emotions, cope with stress, and be psychologically balanced. Emotional health, as well as physical one, needs care and attention.

Emotional health in relationships influences communication between couples, conflict resolution, and support for couples. In case of the impairment of emotional well-being, people might encounter a lot of misunderstandings, stress, or frustration. Sometimes, by thinking about what one needs, or self-care, people can get back to having an emotional sense of clarity. Some couples might even decide to stay apart temporarily so that they can concentrate on their own developments or they might decide to resolve their relationship issues in a healthier manner.

You may like to read

The significance of establishing borders

The capacity to draw limits is one of the best indications of self-worth. Boundaries help one determine what behaviour they embrace and what they deem to be harmful or unacceptable. Healthy relationship boundaries can involve the realisation of personal needs, the preservation of personal time, or the avoidance of circumstances that bring emotional discomfort. Boundaries do not destroy a relationship, on the contrary, they help to improve a relationship by avoiding resentment and misunderstandings. As the partners are respectful of one another's boundaries, an atmosphere of trust and emotional safety is developed.

It is the reason why many people are afraid to consider their emotional needs first, as they are afraid to be regarded as selfish. The mental healthcare professionals usually point out that one should take care of their emotional health to have healthy relationships. Being emotionally stable and confident with their self worth enables them to communicate better, empathize and support their partners. Actually, when one values oneself, he or she tends to develop stronger and more balanced relationships.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Overall, in the end, the theme of self-esteem and emotional well-being brings up a crucial fact, relationships must not be at the expense of personal well-being. To build healthier relationships and a more meaningful life, it is possible to recognise the importance of yourself and safeguard your emotional well-being.