Common Mental Health Disorders Among Low-Income Population

The demand for mental health services has also been on the rise, with more people seeking help and support.

There is an urgent need to address the disparity in mental health services by ensuring accessibility for all, especially the low-income population who may not have access to such support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the prevalence of mental disorders worldwide. As per WHO estimates, globally, 1 in every 8 people (970 million people) were living with a mental disorder in 2019, with anxiety and depressive disorders being the most common mental disorders. In 2020, the number of people living with anxiety and depressive disorders rose by 26 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are effective prevention and treatment options for mental disorders, but many patients do not have access to effective care, especially the low-income population. Moreover, the stigma and discrimination attached to mental disorders are preventing many from seeking help.

In India, it is estimated that nearly 15 per cent of adults (those above 18 years) and 7.3 per cent of adolescents (13 17 years) are suffering from mental disorders. But the question arises how many of them can afford mental health services? The expenses involved are exorbitantly high (private companies and individual therapists typically charge about Rs. 2,500 per session), making it difficult for individuals to afford individual therapists, especially for those from low-income households. A ray of hope in the darkness: The Mpower Foundation is working towards addressing the disparity in mental health services in the country by providing affordable mental healthcare services to marginalized communities.

In an exclusive interaction with The HealthSite, Dr. Ambrish Dharmadhikari, AVP - Clinical Operations & Rural Initiatives with Mpower, highlighted the various factors that contribute to mental problems in the low-income population and how Mpower Foundation is helping them. Excerpts follow:

TRENDING NOW

Q1. What positive changes do you see in terms of mental healthcare services?

Mental health issues have become increasingly prevalent in society. Societal changes, such as increased stressors, social isolation, and the impact of technology, have contributed to the rising prevalence of mental health issues.

At the same time, the demand for mental health services has also been on the rise, with more people seeking help and support for various mental health conditions. Factors contributing to this increasing demand include greater awareness and understanding of mental health, reduced stigma surrounding seeking help, and the recognition of the importance of mental well-being in overall health.

Q2. Why is it particularly important to raise mental health awareness among the low-income population?

Raising mental health awareness among the low-income population is crucial due to several reasons. Firstly, individuals from low-income backgrounds often face multiple stressors, including financial hardships, unemployment, inadequate housing, and limited access to education and healthcare. These challenges can significantly impact their mental well-being.

You may like to read

Secondly, there is often a lack of awareness and understanding of mental health issues within low-income communities. Stigma and cultural beliefs surrounding mental health can further discourage individuals from seeking help and support. By raising awareness, it becomes possible to reduce stigma, increase access to mental health resources, and promote early intervention and treatment.

Q3.What are the most common mental health issues affecting the low-income population?

Common mental health issues prevalent among the low-income population include:

Depression: Persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities.

Persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities. Anxiety disorders : Excessive worrying, fear, and panic attacks.

: Excessive worrying, fear, and panic attacks. Substance abuse: Individuals may turn to substance abuse as a coping mechanism for their difficult circumstances.

Individuals may turn to substance abuse as a coping mechanism for their difficult circumstances. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD): Often experienced by individuals who have undergone traumatic events, such as violence, abuse, or displacement.

Often experienced by individuals who have undergone traumatic events, such as violence, abuse, or displacement. Psychosocial stressors: Financial strain, unemployment, homelessness, and lack of access to quality healthcare can contribute to chronic stress and mental health problems.

Q4. What are the major factors that contribute to mental problems in the low-income population?

Several factors contribute to mental health problems among the low-income population, including:

Economic stress : Financial insecurity, poverty, and limited job opportunities can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.

: Financial insecurity, poverty, and limited job opportunities can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression. Social disparities: Inequality, discrimination, and lack of social support systems can negatively impact mental well-being.

Inequality, discrimination, and lack of social support systems can negatively impact mental well-being. Limited access to healthcare : Low-income individuals often face barriers to accessing mental health services due to financial constraints, lack of insurance coverage, and limited availability of mental health professionals and facilities.

: Low-income individuals often face barriers to accessing mental health services due to financial constraints, lack of insurance coverage, and limited availability of mental health professionals and facilities. Educational disparities: Limited access to quality education can hinder opportunities for personal and professional growth, which may contribute to feelings of hopelessness and low self-esteem.

Limited access to quality education can hinder opportunities for personal and professional growth, which may contribute to feelings of hopelessness and low self-esteem. Trauma and adverse life experiences: Exposure to violence, abuse, or other traumatic events can significantly impact mental health outcomes.

Q5. How is the Mpower Foundation working to help these people?

Mpower Foundation is an organization dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives in India. They work to help people, particularly the low-income population, by:

Raising awareness: Mpower conducts extensive awareness campaigns to reduce stigma, educate communities, and encourage early intervention for mental health issues.

Mpower conducts extensive awareness campaigns to reduce stigma, educate communities, and encourage early intervention for mental health issues. Increasing access to services: They aim to bridge the gap in mental health services by providing free or subsidized mental health support to those who cannot afford it.

They aim to bridge the gap in mental health services by providing free or subsidized mental health support to those who cannot afford it. Capacity building: Mpower offers training programs to healthcare professionals and community members to enhance their understanding of mental health and improve service delivery.

Mpower offers training programs to healthcare professionals and community members to enhance their understanding of mental health and improve service delivery. Collaboration: The foundation partners with various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and corporate entities, to create a comprehensive support system for mental health.

The foundation partners with various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and corporate entities, to create a comprehensive support system for mental health. Helpline and online resources: Mpower operates helplines and online platforms to provide immediate support, information, and resources for individuals in need.

Q6. How the Foundation is helping promote mental health and well-being of the Youth?

The Foundation's efforts have a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of the youth by:

Creating awareness: By raising awareness about mental health among the youth, Mpower helps reduce stigma, encourages early help-seeking behavior, and promotes a culture of mental well-being.

By raising awareness about mental health among the youth, Mpower helps reduce stigma, encourages early help-seeking behavior, and promotes a culture of mental well-being. Providing support: Mpower offers accessible and youth-friendly mental health services, including counseling, therapy, and helplines, to address the specific needs and challenges faced by young individuals.

Mpower offers accessible and youth-friendly mental health services, including counseling, therapy, and helplines, to address the specific needs and challenges faced by young individuals. Empowering youth: The foundation focuses on empowering young individuals through programs that enhance their resilience, coping skills, and emotional intelligence, thereby promoting positive mental health outcomes.

The foundation focuses on empowering young individuals through programs that enhance their resilience, coping skills, and emotional intelligence, thereby promoting positive mental health outcomes. Education and outreach: Mpower conducts educational programs in schools and colleges to equip students with mental health knowledge and provide them with tools for self-care and peer support.

Mpower conducts educational programs in schools and colleges to equip students with mental health knowledge and provide them with tools for self-care and peer support. Advocacy and policy influence: Mpower advocates for the integration of mental health services into educational institutions, workplaces, and government policies, thereby creating a supportive environment for youth mental health.

Q7. Individuals seeking mental health services need a safe and supportive environment that respects their autonomy and dignity. What is your thought on this?

A safe and supportive environment that respects the autonomy and dignity of individuals seeking mental health services is crucial for several reasons:

Encouraging help-seeking behaviour: When individuals feel safe and supported, they are more likely to seek assistance for their mental health concerns without fear of judgement or discrimination.

When individuals feel safe and supported, they are more likely to seek assistance for their mental health concerns without fear of judgement or discrimination. Building trust : A safe environment fosters trust between individuals and mental health professionals, facilitating open and honest communication, which is essential for effective treatment.

: A safe environment fosters trust between individuals and mental health professionals, facilitating open and honest communication, which is essential for effective treatment. Promoting recovery and well-being: Respect for autonomy and dignity ensures that individuals actively participate in decisions regarding their treatment, leading to a sense of empowerment and ownership of their mental health journey.

Respect for autonomy and dignity ensures that individuals actively participate in decisions regarding their treatment, leading to a sense of empowerment and ownership of their mental health journey. Reducing stigma: A supportive environment helps combat stigma by promoting understanding and acceptance of mental health issues, creating a more inclusive society.

A supportive environment helps combat stigma by promoting understanding and acceptance of mental health issues, creating a more inclusive society. Preventing harm: Ensuring a safe and supportive environment protects individuals from potential harm, abuse, or exploitation, promoting their overall well-being.

Q8.Lastly, give us an overview of services and programs offered by Mpower the Foundation.

Mpower the Foundation provides a range of services and programs to support mental health:

Individual counseling: One-on-one therapeutic sessions with a trained professional to address personal concerns, emotional challenges, and promote self-awareness and personal growth.

One-on-one therapeutic sessions with a trained professional to address personal concerns, emotional challenges, and promote self-awareness and personal growth. Couple counseling: Therapy focused on improving communication, resolving conflicts, and strengthening the relationship between romantic partners or spouses.

Therapy focused on improving communication, resolving conflicts, and strengthening the relationship between romantic partners or spouses. Psychiatry consult: Consultation with a psychiatrist to assess and diagnose mental health conditions, prescribe medication if necessary, and provide ongoing management and support.

Consultation with a psychiatrist to assess and diagnose mental health conditions, prescribe medication if necessary, and provide ongoing management and support. Speech therapy: Treatment aimed at improving speech, language, and communication skills for individuals with speech disorders, language delays, or swallowing difficulties.

Treatment aimed at improving speech, language, and communication skills for individuals with speech disorders, language delays, or swallowing difficulties. Occupational therapy: Therapy focused on helping individuals develop or regain skills necessary for daily life activities, such as self-care, work, and leisure, particularly for those with physical, cognitive, or mental health challenges.

Therapy focused on helping individuals develop or regain skills necessary for daily life activities, such as self-care, work, and leisure, particularly for those with physical, cognitive, or mental health challenges. Remedial therapy: Specialized instruction and support to address learning difficulties and academic challenges, helping individuals improve their academic skills and reach their full potential.

Specialized instruction and support to address learning difficulties and academic challenges, helping individuals improve their academic skills and reach their full potential. Workshops: Interactive sessions or training programs conducted in a group setting to provide education, practical skills, and strategies related to specific mental health topics, personal development, or well-being.

Interactive sessions or training programs conducted in a group setting to provide education, practical skills, and strategies related to specific mental health topics, personal development, or well-being. Training for capacity building: Programs designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of healthcare professionals, educators, or community members in the field of mental health, promoting effective service delivery and support systems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES