Can You Be Afraid Of Happiness? Debunking Cherophobia And The Science Behind It

Can you really be afraid of happiness? Here's the psychology behind cherophobia, why some people fear joy, and the science explaining anxiety around positive emotions.

Can You Be Afraid Of Happiness Debunking Cherophobia And The Science Behind It

Happiness is something that most people pursue. From career achievements to relationships and personal development, we are taught that happiness is the endgame. However, what is the opposite of being excited about the concept of happiness? What is the feeling of being anxious about it? Astoundingly, there are individuals who feel pure dread of the happy state a disorder called cherophobia. Although cherophobia is not a mental disorder mentioned in diagnostic manuals, psychologists admit that the fear of positive emotions is a reality for some people. Now we can investigate the science of why a person can fear happiness.

What Is Cherophobia?

Cherophobia is a Greek word, chero or joy. It is defined as a senseless fear of happiness or happiness associated activities. Cherophobic people might shun celebrations, significant relationships, or events that could bring satisfaction. Cherophobia is not about the lack of depression or inability to be happy. It is rather about taking an active avoidance of being happy because of fear.

The National Institute Of Health says, These emotions may even be perceived as terrifying because happiness may be considered a merely transient experience which may end up with something bad. Suggesting a type of superstitious thinking, there are people who believe that being overly happy may attract a bad event. They may think that if they are happy, they will be more likely to be exposed to the evil eye, invite rivalry, or envy".

Why Is A Person Afraid Of Being Happy?

On the face of it, it seems to be hypocritical to be afraid of being happy. However, according to research carried out in psychology, there are a few possible causes:

Fear of Loss

Emotional conditioning is one of the widely used explanations. In case a person has gone through painful situations following the happy times, then his brain might relate happiness to the future disappointment. This forms an unconscious attitude as time goes by Something will go wrong in case I get too happy.This intellectual fallacy is associated with panic disorders and trauma reactions.

Cultural Beliefs

According to certain cultures, one who is overly happy is prone to bad omen or being boastful. Research indicates that some belief systems foster emotional temperance, which makes one to repress elation in order to evade incurring malaise.

You may like to read

Low Self-Worth And Self-Sabotage

Individuals facing the issue of low self-esteem might be of the view that they do not deserve to be happy. This may lead to the sabotage of opportunities, relationships or accomplishments that would make somebody happy.Psychologists tend to relate this trend to childhood experiences, attachment styles or chronic stress.

The Brain Science Behind It

According to neuroscience, our brains are programmed to be safety oriented rather than pleasure oriented. The fear processing amygdala can be hyperactive in anxious persons. In cases where one feels not at ease or unpredictable, the brain can view it as a danger. Moreover, individuals who are used to anarchy or tension might be displeased with their peaceful and happy mood. Their nervous system has adjusted itself to hypervigilance, and peace is very uncomfortable.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Is Cherophobia Treatable?

Yes. Cherophobia has its base in thought patterns and emotional conditioning, it can be treated. One approach that may work especially well in difficult irrational beliefs about happiness and the fear response cycle is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy CBT. Re-training the brain to accept joy as a sign of safety instead of danger can be done through mindfulness, journaling and a slow introduction of positive experiences as well. Fearing happiness does not imply that you are not broken or ungrateful. It is frequently an expression of more profound emotional experiences, conditioned by some previous trauma, cultural beliefs or anxiety patterns. The study of cherophobia will enable us to treat matters of emotional health with sympathy and not condemnation. There should be no fear of happiness, however, to be able to learn how to feel safe in happiness is a process that needs time and a healing process.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.