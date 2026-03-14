Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
The issue with body image is not new, but the specialists indicate that Gen Z is having body dysmorphia at a higher rate than their counterparts in older generations. Excessively exposed to the social media images that are being filtered using beauty filters and unrealistic beauty ideals, most younger individuals are now forming distorted body images. The increasing concern has led to discussions in the professional circles of mental health on the increase in body dysmorphic disorder BDD cases among adolescents and young adults.
Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental illness in which an individual becomes too obsessed with the perceived imperfections in their appearance, imperfections that are mostly minor or invisible to others. This obsession may cause anxiety, depression, and poor self-esteem in many Gen Z members.
The excessive use of social media is one of the largest contributing factors to Gen Z having issues with body image. Such platforms as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat favour very edited and filtered pictures that depict unrealistic beauty standards. Most users identify with influencers or celebrities who use filters, photo editing programs or cosmetic enhancements.
The regular presentation of these idealistic pictures may cause young people to believe that their natural looks are not satisfactory. Investigations indicate that hours of scrolling through social media networks may lead to a deeper level of dissatisfaction with the body, particularly in teenagers who are in the process of shaping their identity and self-esteem.
Dr Malini Saba, psychologist, advocate for women's and human rights, and founder of the Saba Family Foundation, says, ''Gen Z is growing up in a world where appearance is constantly compared, filtered, and judged through social media. From perfectly edited photos to beauty trends that change every few weeks, young people are surrounded by unrealistic standards of what a 'perfect body' should look like. Over time, this constant comparison can make many of them feel that their natural appearance is somehow not good enough. This is one of the key reasons we are seeing a rise in body dysmorphia among Gen Z.
Many young people start measuring their self-worth through likes, comments, and online validation. When approval becomes tied to appearance, it can slowly create anxiety, self-doubt, and dissatisfaction with one's own body. What makes this even more challenging is that these standards are often digitally altered and impossible to achieve in real life.
It is important for Gen Z to understand that their value is not defined by filters, trends, or unrealistic beauty ideals. True confidence comes from self-acceptance, emotional strength, and focusing on health rather than perfection. Families, schools, and communities also play a crucial role in helping young people develop a healthier relationship with their bodies and with social media."
Overall, promoting digital literacy, working to reduce negative comparison, and prioritising mental health can help youngsters have more positive relationships with their bodies. Since society keeps combating unrealistic beauty standards, supportive environments online and offline will play a major role in enhancing body image among Gen Z.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information