Dealing with workplace harassment can be really challenging. Dr. Chandana Shet shares some effective ways to deal with the situation and promote your mental well-being.

Are you experiencing harassment at workplace? If yes, do not suffer silently. Workplace harassment can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Let's talk about the different forms of workplace harassment and how to deal with it.

Dr. Chandana Shet, Counselling Psychologist and Therapist at Mimblu, online therapy and counselling app, says, "Workplace harassment is an issue plaguing workplaces for years. It can cause significant distress and negatively impact a woman's mental health. One of the many forms the harassment starts with is inappropriate comments or jokes and gradually escalates to bullying, unwanted sexual advances, physical assault, and discrimination. These actions consequently result in feelings of isolation, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem."

Talking to TheHealthSite, Dr. Shet shares some ways to deal with workplace harassment and protect your mental well-being. Continue reading

Recognize the Harassment

The first step in dealing with workplace harassment is to recognize that it is happening. It is essential to understand what constitutes harassment to identify when it is occurring. Harassment can take many forms, including physical, verbal, and nonverbal. It can involve unwanted advances, comments, or gestures that make you feel uncomfortable, intimidated, or unsafe.

If you are unsure whether you are experiencing harassment, consider the following questions:

Are you being subjected to unwanted attention or advances?

Are you being singled out or treated differently than other co-workers?

Are you being subjected to comments or jokes that are offensive or inappropriate?

Are you feeling uncomfortable or unsafe at work?

If your answer is 'yes' to any of these questions, it is possible that you are experiencing harassment.

Speak Up

The next step is to speak up and let the perpetrator know that their behaviour is not acceptable. If you feel comfortable doing so, you can confront the harasser directly and let them know that their behaviour is making you feel uncomfortable or intimidated. Be clear and assertive in your communication and try to remain calm and composed.

If you are uncomfortable confronting the harasser directly, you can speak to a supervisor, HR representative, or even a trusted co-worker. Many companies have policies and procedures in place for dealing with harassment, and you can follow these guidelines to report the behaviour.

Keep Records

It is essential to document any instances of harassment, including the date, time, location, and what was said or done. This can be useful if you decide to report the harassment to your employer or take legal action. It is also important to keep a record of any witnesses who may have seen or heard the harassment.

Taking notes of harassment incidents can help you remember important details and serve as evidence if you need to file a complaint or lawsuit. It can also help you to process your emotions and feelings about the situation.

Seek Support

Experiencing workplace harassment can be emotionally taxing and irrepressible. It is essential to seek support from trusted friends, family members, or a mental health professional. Talking about your experiences with someone who understands can help you process your emotions, gain perspective, and develop coping strategies.

Additionally, seeking support from a mental health professional can be particularly helpful. They can provide you with tools and strategies to manage stress, anxiety, and depression, and help you develop a plan for dealing with the harassment.

Practice Self-Care

Self-care improves both your physical health and mental health. When it comes to your mental health, self-care can help you manage stress and distress. Taking care of yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally can help you manage the impact of workplace harassment. Self-care practices can include:

Getting enough sleep

Eating a balanced diet

Exercising regularly

Engaging in relaxing activities, such as meditation or yoga

Spending time with supportive friends and family members

Self-care is about making time for yourself and doing things that bring you joy and comfort. It is an important way to prioritise your mental well-being and help you manage the impact of workplace harassment.

In conclusion, dealing with workplace harassment can be really challenging. However, by following the above-mentioned steps, you can address the harassment and ultimately can promote your mental well-being. Remember that you are not alone, and there are resources and people available to help you. Besides, if you suspect any other individual is being harassed, let the person know of your support and encourage her or him to take these steps. Don't allow anybody to dismiss harassment as harmless or as part of the company climate. Standing up to workplace harassment is everybody's responsibility.

