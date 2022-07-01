- Health A-Z
Depression is a mental health condition that takes a serious toll on a person's motivation, happiness and enjoyment. There are different stages of depression a person might be undergoing; it depends on the diagnosis by a doctor. But, any stage, be it first stage clinical depression or chronic depression, both can impact a person's mental state. A depressed person experiences shifts in their mood such as a feeling of not caring about themselves as well as for the people around them. This is a very common symptom. The feeling of apathy is a result of being in a depressed state for a very long time. But this feeling is also a symptom for other chronic mental health diseases. Experts say that there is a link between apathy and depression, which can act as a trigger for other diseases like Parkinson's or Alzheimer's.
It is very common for people going through depression to feel apathetic to everything. But these two conditions are different from each other. Apathy is not in the same category as depression. In some cases, apathy can be a symptom for other health conditions. Lack of caring or showing empathy can lead to serious long term psychological disorders according to experts. The causes of apathy may not be immediately apparent. It can be the result of a physical health condition, a symptom of a mental health condition, or a side-effect of medication.
The feeling of apathy can be a symptom of:
Feeling of apathy in a person may be caused by dysfunction in specific areas of the brain. There is evidence that apathy involves the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex and ventral striatum, which are key brain areas controlling emotions, goals, and behaviors.
Trauma is another trigger for feeling apathetic. The American Physiological Association states that people who experience traumas or catastrophes might have a tendency to dissociate from everything to protect their current emotional state. This detachment from everything that makes the person happy may have a serious impact on feelings of empathy and concern. This feeling might get stronger the longer a person stays detached.
Here, we list a few symptoms of apathy.
If an individual experiences persistent feeling of apathy that affect their daily life, they should seek help from a doctor or mental health professional. Early diagnosis can help prevent other chronic mental health conditions from manifesting.
