Anxiety, Trauma, Survival: Safety Measures Every Woman Needs To Follow When Traveling Alone at Night

Women safety is not just about physical safety, the term covers the hidden toll that any unwanted situations can take on a women's mental health. From anxiety to trauma, and fear - everything together can grip an individual when travelling late at night. Why? In India, the official data shows how women safety has become a growing issue.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India recorded 4,48,211 cases of crimes against women in 2023, up slightly from previous years an average of about 66.2 crimes per 100,000 women population. These include rape, assault, kidnapping and attacks on women's dignity.
As discussed above, a night travel - alone - is not only limited to physical health, but something deeper - the mental health toll is what matters the most. According to the experts, the effects go beyond momentary discomfort, such as:
Anxiety and panic attacks are common. With all the news and data of women safety issues in the country, a woman is constantly hit by the thoughts of a possible danger that can lead to chronic stress, affecting sleep and daily functioning.
Trauma and PTSD is also common for women when they travel late at night. Severe incidents can trigger lasting trauma, fear of public spaces, and avoidance behavior.
In this piece we tell you how to overcome this fear, how to make yourself more confident while you travel alone at night.
Although, only professionals can help deal with anxiety and fears, experts have also shared some easy tips that can keep a women feel strong and mentally confident while travelling late at night or traveling via any route which is not very much safe.
Follow these steps:
Apart from these, something that matters the most is your body language. Maintain confident body language; it can deter potential threats. If you are scared from within, your face and eyes will show your fear and that's exactly what the one who is preying on you wants. Have confidence, make sure to never trust your instincts if something feels off, change direction or seek help.
What to do if you are travelling via cabs at night?
Book cabs using verified apps. Make sure to share you live location with the one whom you trust. Match the vehicle number and driver details before boarding. Sit in the back seat, preferably diagonally opposite the driver.
The article is not to scare anyone, but to inform that you can safely travel at night also. Just a few precautions is all that you need to take for safety.
These simple, yet powerful actions not only reduce your risk of suffering any physical trauma, but also helps in keeping you mentally strong and content. They protect mental health by lowering anxiety, restoring control, and preventing long-term trauma. Women deserve not just to survive the night, but to feel safe, confident, and free while moving through public spaces.
Disclaimer: Make sure to consult a mental health expert of you face anxiety, stress and panic attacks more often. It high time to address these issues and control them from the roots.
