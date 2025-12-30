Amanda Nguyen Reveals Mental Health Struggles After Blue Origin Controversy: “I Felt Like Collateral Damage”

Amanda Nguyen opens up about her mental health struggles after facing backlash over the Blue Origin controversy, saying she felt like collateral damage.

Amanda Nguyen, the civil rights activist and bioastronautics scientist who became the first Vietnam women to travel to space, has opened up about battling deep depression after facing intense backlash following her Blue Origin flight. Nguyen said that the negative response from critics, who focused on the cost of the mission and its celebrity passengers, overwhelmed her, affecting her emotional well-being and ability to function for weeks. Amanda expressed that harsh criticism drowned out her scientific achievements and left her feeling like collateral damage amid an onslaught no human brain has evolved to endure.

Who Is Amanda Nguyen?

Amanda Nguyen is a bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights leader. Despite making history as the first woman in space on blue origins female NS 31 Mission, she is known for advocacy work, including drafting the sexual assault saviour Bill of Rights. Her face fight with fingers like Katy Perry and Gayle king drew global attention- but also sparked debate about private space travel and it's costs.

What Is The Blue Origin Backlash About?

April with origin flight NS-31 marked an all female crew, a notable movement in space history. Criticise quickly focused on the steep price tag and the involvement of celebrities, are given that such missions prioritise publicity over science. This controversy spread all across social media and news, leading to a lot of negative impression on them which become really depressing for them.

Blacklash Affect On Nguyen's Mental Health?

She shared on Instagram that she became the victim of criticism which made her fall into deep depression. She described waking up unable to leave bed for a week and struggling to speak through tears even a month after the flight. She emphasised that close friend and fellow astronaut Gayle king that her depression my last four years. The intense scrutiny Obscured her professional identity and research.

Amanda Nguyen Response

In her statement, Nguyen used a powerful metaphor to explain her experience: she felt like "Collateral Damage" amid the hostile online surge. She explained that while the mission was meant to celebrate history and scientific achievement, much of public reaction centred on controversy instead of acknowledging her work or her journey.

How Is Amanda coping?

After the flight of eight months, says the fog of grief is starting to lift. She credited her resilience to her with Nanny Heritage, support from friends and community, and focusing on kindness. She also shared about reconnecting with her survivor self, a mindset rooted in her history for upcoming hardship.

Why Mental Health Matters

Amanda's experience is a huge issue: it shows how public backlash can impact someone's mental health, especially for people who always stay in the spotlight. Online criticism can escalate quickly, and for many, navigating that barrage affects emotional stability. and well-being. Her boldness about the situation issued conversations about support systems and mental healthcare. Mental health should always be your first priority and focusing on that will also keep you physically fit and healthy. Mental illness can kill someone from inside and can take away the instinct of living more.