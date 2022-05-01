Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Having Anxiety Attacks, Says 'Feels Like Impending Doom'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently shared a heartfelt note about her struggle with anxiety attacks and what she does to cope with it. Check it out!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety in her social media post. Sharing a mirror selfie, Ira shared that she gets anxiety attacks. On Instagram, she also said that talking to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and breathing 'helped it not come to an attack.'

Often mental health has been treated as a taboo but it becomes easy to talk about it when you know someone else who suffers from the same problem and they aren't afraid to talk about it. Ira Khan's post on anxiety attacks helps people understand that it is okay to talk about mental health problems and why it is important to address these issues.

Ira Khan's Struggle With An Anxiety Attack

She wrote in the caption, "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later."

What Is An Anxiety Attack?

Anxiety can develop when a person is afraid that something awful will happen. It's a non-medical term for a sensation of anxiety or worry that usually has something to do with a specific issue or concern. Anxiety and stress have often been linked to each other. But generally, anxiety attacks frequently include physical symptoms, such as muscle stiffness, in addition to thoughts of anxiety and worry. A panic attack, a symptom of panic disorder, is not the same as this. Although this is not always the case, anxiety is frequently linked to a specific event or situation.

You may like to read

Fear, a beating or racing heart, lightheadedness, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and irrational thinking are all symptoms of panic and anxiety. However, these symptoms are significantly more intense in case of a panic attack. It's possible that the person truly believes they're about to die. A panic attack, as opposed to an anxiety attack, is more likely to necessitate medical intervention.

RECOMMENDED STORIES