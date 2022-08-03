9 Ways To Motivate A Person Suffering From Depression

9 Do's And Don'ts To Help A Person Suffering From Depression

Depression is a long illness and cannot be cured overnight. But, there are few ways to encourage a patient during their journey to recovery.

One of the natural symptoms of depression is negativity. A person who is in a depressed state might be constantly plagued with numerous negative emotions and thoughts. Some people suffer from a perpetual state of experiencing repetitive pessimistic thoughts that is bound to doubt their existence and drain their energy to go on with their day. This feeling can linger for days on end. This negativity is dangerous and could drive people to harm themselves or worse, commit suicide.

If you are witnessing a person suffering from depression first hand, you know it is a difficult task to help them. One important thing to note is that even the smallest of kindness or help can have a huge impact. As a mere observer, you will not be able to speculate what exactly can have positive impact on the patient. Sometimes the recovery period can take months and years and sometimes it could also be days. Depression is a long illness and it cannot be cured overnight. It also depends on what the cause of the illness is. No matter what, every effort could have a positive impact on the patient.

9 Do's And Don'ts To Help A Patient Recover

Since you are not an expert in psychology, you might not always have the correct answers or speeches ready. But, a little support and encouragement can go a long way.

More than providing them with a zillion advice, be attentive when they speak and always let them speak. Patients suffering from depression find it hard to open up about the reasons that are hurting them so, when they do speak, do not interrupt them.

Do not bombard them with advices and suggestions.

Do not say any demotivating words in front of them. It can be difficult to control your own thoughts, but when you are around a person with mental health issues, you need to have this self control.

Do not involve or surround them with negative and toxic energy.

Give them the space that they need.

Be sure that you mention that you understand what they are going through.

Take small steps to help them recover and let them know that there is no rush.

If they don't want to have a conversation, do not pressure them to do so.

Here are some positive and encouraging words that you can use to help them, 'I wish depression didn't cloud your vision and you could see yourself the way I do, 'I'm impressed by your fortitude for dealing with Depression the way you do. You don't have to resolve everything right now. Rest and take a rest until you are ready to attempt again', 'I understand that it may seem as though this storm will never end, but it is only passing, and you will be better one day.'

