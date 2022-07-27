2 Students In TN Commit Suicide: Government Highlights Mental Healthcare In Schools

Tamil Nadu government starts a new mental health care scheme as two school students committed suicide due to the inability to handle pressure of studies.

The government of Tamil Nadu has started a new scheme called 'Manavar Manasu' scheme for school students. Under this scheme, the state will appoint 800 doctors to provide the students with psychological counseling. State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in a statement on Tuesday that the project will be launched officially by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday. The aim of this scheme is to help students improve and take care of their mental health. Schools were closed for the longest time because of the pandemic and that has had a major impact on them. Psychologists will be available to address any issues related to adolescence, pressure of studies, issues related to behavioral changes and peer pressure.

Recently, two students have committed suicide due to the inability to handle school pressure. In light of this incident, the state has decided to intervene with this scheme. The suicide of these two students have sparked off massive protests involving vandalization of school properties and police vehicles.

Why Is It Important For Schools To Have A Therapist?

Many people have this misconception that since school students are officially children and they have not matured yet, they cannot have mental health issues. But this concept is not only untrue but also dangerous. Here are the reasons why your child's mental health is as important as yours.

TRENDING NOW

School students are at a stage where their emotions are very vulnerable. Their brain is not mature enough to deal with very difficult situations. Because of this, there should always be an expert present to make sure that they get through any problems that they might be facing. They should know that no problem is inconsequential.

Open communication between students and their counselors will ensure that they do not hide the issues that they are facing.

Students are currently under a lot of mental stress because of the pandemic. Schools were closed for a very long time and some students might be having trouble adjusting to the environment again.

Counseling will promote compassion, tolerance and positivity in every student as well as teachers.

Counseling will reduce the effects of toxic stress and trauma in a students' life.

It will create awareness among teachers as well. They should know what kind of mental problems the students might be facing.

Therapy sessions might also help avoid incidents like suicide or attempts to commit suicide.

Bringing on a mental health professional in school can help de-stigmatize mental health.

Early childhood intervention can also prevent mental health problems at a later stage.

School teachers and authorities might be unaware if there are children who have serious mental health issues that could also be dangerous for other kids.

RECOMMENDED STORIES