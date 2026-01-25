10 Signs Of Bipolar Disorder That Your Body And Brain Might Be Showing

Bipolar disorder is one of the most concerning mental health conditions that is becoming worse because of the lack of conversation and awareness. The article pulls the curtain off the alarming symptoms.

Bipolar disorder is one of the most serious mental health conditions that is going unreported due to the lack of awareness about the issue. The condition is one that is known to cause very intense and extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, while also affecting the ability to think clearly. These shifts, which are often serious, are known to range from manic or hypomanic episodes, which are periods of elevated mood, energy, and activity, to despondent and depressive episodes, which are characterised by periods of feeling sad, hopeless, and low energy. The lack of awareness in identifying the symptoms can cause large implications and problems.

The people still are reluctant to talk about their mental health issues, especially in countries like India, where mental health and its disorders are still considered to be taboo and just abstract, a truth that holds no water. But on the contrary, such disorders and issues are very superficial; the poor knowledge makes it a concern. Let's try to know one of such disorders better.

Extreme Mood Swings

One of the most intense signs of bipolar depression is the dramatic shifts between episodes of two different elevated moods, which are mania or hypomania, and periods of depression, which can become very intense and are known to harm your daily life.

Increased Energy and Activity

Bipolar Disorder isn't only about feeling low, but at the same time experiencing a surge in energy levels, restlessness, and unnecessarily increased activity, which can often lead to impulsive and risky behaviours during manic or hypomanic episodes, and is an intense sign of bipolar depression.

Racing Thoughts and Speech

Having to deal with intense thought and speech is one of the indicators of bipolar disorders, as it has been noted that people with this disorder have shown difficulty in concentrating, and have had racing thoughts along with rapid speech, which makes it hard to follow conversations.

Decreased Need for Sleep

The disorder of the intense highs and lows is identified by feeling extremely energetic, which makes one think that they do not need much sleep during a manic or hypomanic phase, but on the other hand, they are also prone to experiencing insomnia or oversleeping during the depressive phase.

Changes in Appetite and Weight

Bipolar disorder doesn't only come up with visible changes in behaviour, but people with this disorder have shown significant changes in eating habits too, which are identified by either overeating or undereating, and this is known to lead to unhealthy weight fluctuations.

Difficulty Concentrating

Bipolar disorder is a disorder that is linked to the well-being of the mind and the brain; hence, any malfunctioning over there is known to hamper the focus of an individual. The people with this disorder complain a other an impaired focus along with several difficulties while making decisions. This can lead to challenges in work, school, or other daily tasks.

Feelings of Hopelessness and Worthlessness

Bipolar disorder is the one that is bound to make one a bit pessimistic at some or the other point in time, as it has been that during the depressive episodes, many of the individuals have reported experiencing intense sadness, despair, and feelings of worthlessness.

Thoughts of Suicide

One of the most intense sides of bipolar disorder is having suicidal thoughts that should not be taken lightly, as it has been seen that in severe cases, many individuals have confessed to having thoughts that are linked to

death or suicide, highlighting how serious this disorder can be.

Impulsivity and Risky Behaviour

Many of the people with Bipolar disorder have shown an urge to engage in various reckless activities like excessive spending or being spendthrift, substance abuse, or engaging in risky sexual behaviours during manic episodes, which is an alarming effect of the disorder.

Psychosis

Psychosis is a mental disorder that is characterised by a disconnection from reality, and in some severe cases of manic episodes, individuals have been reported to experience hallucinations or delusions, which is known to further impact their perception of reality.

Bipolar Disorder is one of the most serious mental disorders that should not be taken lightly. When any of the signs show up, one must consider reporting them to the doctor or a therapist. Many medications are available to help you ease the symptoms that show up, but you shouldn't cause a delay in getting medication or professional help.