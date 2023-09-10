Mental Health: Why Is Your Anxiety Worse When You Wake Up In The Morning?

Mental Health: Why Is Your Anxiety Worse When You Wake Up In The Morning?

Why is it that some people experience the symptoms of anxiety right after waking up in the morning?

We are living in a world where we just have too many responsibilities and too many things to think and worry about. As days go by, more problems get added to the list and it goes on and on like a vicious cycle. In such a scenario it is only inevitable that people will have trouble with mental health. When we have too many things to worry about, too many stressors around us and too much negativity, it is bound to make us anxious. The symptoms may start slow but, it can build up and take on a different and more serious form of anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorder is a serious mental health issue that requires proper medications and therapy.

Experts note that everybody's symptoms may be different however, there are some commonalities like sweating, and feeling restless, feeling tired, feeling weak, increased heart rate, etc. if you experience these symptoms in the morning, you too may have a mental health issue.

Morning Anxiety: All You Need To Know

When we wake up in the morning, we have our whole day filled with tasks ahead of us. The very thought of not being able to complete them may be one of the reasons, say experts. Worrying is one of the biggest triggers of anxiety.

Sometimes, the stress from previous day or the incomplete tasks and unresolved issues may crop up in a person's mind right after they wake up, this is bound to make a person anxious.

Cortisol is a stress-regulating hormone, and since it is high in the morning, it can worsen anxiety symptoms.

Sleep quality also impacts morning anxiety. Poor sleep or insomnia can accelerate anxiety. The thought of facing people and socialising is also a trigger for morning anxiety.

If a person has not been sleeping properly, he or she could wake up feeling anxious. The sleep problems may also be work related.

How To Tackle Morning Anxiety?

Here is how you can combat it:

The first step to combating symptoms of anxiety is by acknowledging that you have it. After you acknowledge it, you will be able to think of a solution which will help you get past it. If you acknowledge it, you can also seek help from others.

Have a healthy breakfast. Sometimes, low blood sugar level can also cause symptoms of anxiety but this is fixable.

According to research, people susceptible to anxiety disorders should drink less caffeine because it may exacerbate the symptoms.

Exercising is a great way to combat anxiety. Physical activity will ensure a rush of good hormones which will eventually help get rid of all the negative and stressful thoughts.

Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga.

Follow a routine. A routine requires discipline, focus and structure. This will keep a person engage and the negative thoughts will go away.

Getting rid of morning anxiety also means that you have a good night routine. Sleep on time, do not do or watch anything stressful, eat on time, plan your day ahead.

