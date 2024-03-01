Mental Health: Why Is Regular Emotional Wellness Screening Important For Everyone?

In a world that is increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health, emotional wellness screening has emerged as a powerful tool in promoting and maintaining overall well-being, says Priti Srivastava.

Ms. Priti Srivastava starts by quoting the World health organization: "Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity." While it is a global issue, the scale of mental disorders in India accounts for 15 percent of the global mental health burden. One among 4 people are affected by mental health conditions at some point in their life.

In a world that is increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health, emotional wellness screening has emerged as a powerful tool in promoting and maintaining overall well-being. While physical health screenings are widespread practice, the significance of addressing emotional health through scientific AI based screenings is need of the hour. We as a think tank on mental wellness would like to talk very candidly and openly on importance of Emotional Wellness and Screening.

Ms. Priti Srivastava, the Founder of DayaRani Wellness Advisory and Mentor Advocacy at Reliance industries Ltd spoke to TheHealthsite.com on mental health awareness. Read on to find out her thoughts on how to conduct regular mental health screening.

Mental Health Screenings

Here's what Ms. Srivastava said:

Understanding Emotional Wellness

Emotional wellness is a vital component of overall well-being, encompassing the ability to manage stress, build and maintain healthy relationships and cope with life's challenges. Neglecting emotional health can lead to a range of issues, including anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders. Emotional wellness screening involves assessing an individual's emotional state, identifying potential concerns, and providing timely interventions to prevent the escalation of mental health issues.

Early Detection and Prevention

One of the primary advantages of emotional wellness screening is its ability to detect signs of emotional distress at an early stage. Just as physical health screenings can identify potential health risks before they become serious, emotional wellness screenings can pinpoint emotional struggles before they escalate into more severe mental health disorders. Early detection allows for timely interventions and preventive measures, reducing the likelihood of long-term psychological challenges.

Reducing Stigma

Emotional wellness screenings play a crucial role in normalizing conversations around mental health. By incorporating these screenings into routine healthcare practices, the stigma associated with discussing emotional well-being is gradually dismantled. This normalization encourages individuals to openly address their emotional struggles, seek help without hesitation, and engage in constructive conversations about mental health.

Enhancing Overall Quality of Life

Emotional well-being is intricately linked to an individual's overall quality of life. Regular emotional wellness screenings contribute to a more comprehensive approach to health care, ensuring that mental health is not overlooked. When emotional health is prioritized and maintained, individuals are better equipped to handle life's challenges, build resilience, and lead fulfilling lives.

Holistic Approach to Health

Emotional wellness screenings contribute to an integrated approach to health care, recognizing the interconnectedness of physical and mental well-being. Integrating emotional health assessments into routine medical check-ups ensures a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's health status. This holistic approach allows healthcare providers to tailor interventions that address both physical and emotional aspects, promoting overall wellness.

As per survey done by Deloitte on Mental health, as a path forward they have recommended to build innovative digital solutions COVID-19 has provided an impetus to the acceleration and adoption of digital solutions. Utilising technology to develop innovative solutions would be vital in addressing key gaps in the mental health ecosystem, increasing coverage, and driving scale, thereby providing equitable access to all.

Looking at the increased degree of stress all over the country specially post pandemic it becomes important for all of us to think of proactive strategy instead of present reactive strategy meaning we must nip the problem in bud.

Ms. Priti Srivastava says,

"I Would like to mention about Emotional Wellness Index solution which has significant potential for a large-scale screening attempt in India. The term 'Emotional Wellness Index ' (EWI)is used to gauge the degree of emotional & mental stress of an individual at a point intime, as depicted on a five collared band elicited digitally through a self- rating questionnaire comprising of questions from 5 aspects of one's life which are one's circumstances, domestic life , professional life, bodily symptoms & nature."

The result of Emotional Wellness Index (EWI) which is a scientifically validated digital questionnaire in association with years of research with Houston university, USA is automatically generated on a software platform as a colour band as under (green, blue, yellow orange and red). The colour band depicts an overall status of emotional health of an individual as per degree of stress in one's life much before individual becomes symptomatic requiring professional help i.e. if it's green then an individual is likely to be emotionally well, but if the result obtained is blue, yellow, orange or red, it indicates emotional disturbance of increasing severity followed by automated triaging to designated mental health professional. This unique concept of EWI using Artificial intelligence can be scaled up infinitely and can be used not only for assessing individual stress but also degree of stress in any group in a tangible manner. Quantification of degree of stress can help policy planner to plan and think of resource allocation of mental health professionals accordingly thus solving the long-standing problem of huge gap between demand &, supply in a purely ethical and confidential manner. Ideally, EWI should be mandatory for all of us to get ourselves evaluated emotionally like we get our physically checkup done annually.